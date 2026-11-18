McLaren has confirmed that Oscar Piastri will take a large grid penalty this weekend at the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix due to a power unit change.

The end to the 2026 season begins this weekend, as F1’s now-annual visit to the Las Vegas Strip marks the first round in a triple-header that will also take in Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

Mercedes is introducing a new turbocharger to its power units for this weekend’s Vegas race as its latest ADUO upgrade.

McLaren and Piastri will get the new turbocharger, but the Australian is also going to take his fifth internal combustion unit for the season.

Oscar Piastri, 2026 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix. Credit: XPB. © XPB Images

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Piastri to drop 10 places in Vegas

As he now exceeds his allocation for the season, Piastri’s ICE change will trigger an automatic 10-place grid penalty.

However, McLaren is confident that the Vegas track will offer him plenty of opportunities to make up ground in the race.

McLaren’s preview for the Vegas Grand Prix read: “Oscar will take a new internal combustion engine in Las Vegas after a reliability issue.

“As it is his fifth of the season, he will take a 10-place grid penalty, but he has a good chance to recover positions with overtaking in Saturday’s race.

Oscar Piastri © XPB Images

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“Both cars, as with the other HPP-powered cars, will be fitted with a new ADUO-enabled turbo specification: the expected performance benefit is relatively small.”

Of the Mercedes-powered cars, George Russell will not take a new turbo having already had grid drops at the Singapore and Brazil rounds.

McLaren continues 2027-spec updates in Vegas

As well as an updated power unit from Mercedes, McLaren is continuing its 2027 development at the Vegas event.

Having already introduced a new front wing in Brazil that is to form the foundations of its 2027 development path, McLaren will also race with a new floor in Vegas.

Oscar Piastri, McLaren, 2026 US GP © Gold and Goose

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It comes as McLaren has a slim chance of finishing runner-up in the constructors’ standings.

Coming to Vegas, McLaren is 112 points down on second-placed Ferrari, with a maximum of 129 points up for grabs across the final three races.