Oscar Piastri confirms split with F1 career manager Mark Webber

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri and his management team led by former Formula 1 driver Mark Webber have mutually agreed to part ways.

Ex-Red Bull driver Webber had managed Piastri since 2019 and was regularly seen in the F1 paddock supporting his fellow countryman on grand prix weekends..

Nine-time grand prix Webber stepped back from his trackside role ahead of the 2026 season when Piastri confirmed changes to his personal team, though the Australian remained his manager.

It has now been announced that Piastri and his management team, headed up by Mark and his wife Ann Webber, have terminated their contract.

Webber stepped back from his trackside role ahead of 2025

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“I'd like to thank Mark and Ann for all their support and advice over the years,” Piastri said. “Their guidance has been invaluable, particularly in navigating the beginning of my F1 career. I wish them all the best going forward."

Webber commented: "We are proud to have played a pivotal role in the formative years of Oscar's career and to have placed him in F1 so that he could compete at the front so early on.

"Following our reduced trackside involvement this season, we have collectively agreed that now is an appropriate time to bring our management agreement to a close.

"This will allow Oscar to build on his achievements under a new management structure, and for us to embark on our new ventures. We wish Oscar all the very best for a long and successful career.”

For the 2026 season, Piastri has been joined at the track by his former Formula 2 race engineer at Prema, Pedro Matos, and Australian mental coach Emma Murray.

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It has been a tough campaign for Piastri following on from his F1 title defeat to McLaren team-mate Lando Norris in 2025.

Piastri has been comprehensively out-performed by Norris this year, managing just 152 points to the Briton's haul of 246.

2025 world champion Norris has also taken three victories, including at Sunday's Sao Paulo Grand Prix.