F1 Brazil Grand Prix: Full race results
Full results from the race at the 2026 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil.
The Brazil Grand Prix saw drama with a different grid order after multiple drivers took grid penalties and ever-changing weather conditions throughout the 71 Lap race.
However, come the end of the race, it was Lando Norris who took a commanding victory as he crossed the line with a 14.6-second lead over the field.
Max Verstappen came from 21st on the grid to second place at the chequered flag, as Red Bull completed the podium with Isack Hadjar also featuring in third place.
Mercedes secured the 2026 Constructors’ Championship as George Russell and Kimi Antonelli finished in fourth and fifth place.
Outside of the top five was the McLaren of Oscar Piastri in sixth place, with Charles Leclerc in seventh place.
Liam Lawson converted his third-place starting position to points as he finished in eighth place.
Completing the top ten were Lewis Hamilton and Nico Hulkenberg, who finished in ninth and tenth, and were lapped by Norris during the closing stages of the race.
|2026 F1 Brazil Grand Prix - Race results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Gap
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|71 Laps
|2
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|14.6
|3
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|24.4
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|33.9
|5
|Andrea Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|36.0
|6
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|56.4
|7
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|73.5
|8
|Liam Lawson
|NZD
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|75.4
|9
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1 Lap
|10
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1 Lap
|11
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1 Lap
|12
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1 Lap
|13
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1 Lap
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1 Lap
|15
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1 Lap
|16
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1 Lap
|17
|Ollie Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1 Lap
|18
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|2 Laps
|19
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|2 Laps
|20
|Rafael Camara
|BRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|2 Laps
|DNF
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|Technical
|DNS
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team