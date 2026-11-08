F1 Brazil Grand Prix: Full race results

The Brazil Grand Prix saw drama with a different grid order after multiple drivers took grid penalties and ever-changing weather conditions throughout the 71 Lap race.

However, come the end of the race, it was Lando Norris who took a commanding victory as he crossed the line with a 14.6-second lead over the field.

Max Verstappen came from 21st on the grid to second place at the chequered flag, as Red Bull completed the podium with Isack Hadjar also featuring in third place.

Mercedes secured the 2026 Constructors’ Championship as George Russell and Kimi Antonelli finished in fourth and fifth place.

Outside of the top five was the McLaren of Oscar Piastri in sixth place, with Charles Leclerc in seventh place.

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Liam Lawson converted his third-place starting position to points as he finished in eighth place.

Completing the top ten were Lewis Hamilton and Nico Hulkenberg, who finished in ninth and tenth, and were lapped by Norris during the closing stages of the race.

2026 F1 Brazil Grand Prix - Race results Pos Driver Nat. Team Gap 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 71 Laps 2 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 14.6 3 Isack Hadjar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing 24.4 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 33.9 5 Andrea Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 36.0 6 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 56.4 7 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 73.5 8 Liam Lawson NZD Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 75.4 9 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1 Lap 10 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 1 Lap 11 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1 Lap 12 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1 Lap 13 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1 Lap 14 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1 Lap 15 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1 Lap 16 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 1 Lap 17 Ollie Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 1 Lap 18 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 2 Laps 19 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams F1 Team 2 Laps 20 Rafael Camara BRA TGR Haas F1 Team 2 Laps DNF Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team Technical DNS Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team