F1 Brazil Grand Prix: Full race results

Full results from the race at the 2026 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil.

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
© XPB Images

The Brazil Grand Prix saw drama with a different grid order after multiple drivers took grid penalties and ever-changing weather conditions throughout the 71 Lap race.

However, come the end of the race, it was Lando Norris who took a commanding victory as he crossed the line with a 14.6-second lead over the field.

Max Verstappen came from 21st on the grid to second place at the chequered flag, as Red Bull completed the podium with Isack Hadjar also featuring in third place.

Mercedes secured the 2026 Constructors’ Championship as George Russell and Kimi Antonelli finished in fourth and fifth place.

Outside of the top five was the McLaren of Oscar Piastri in sixth place, with Charles Leclerc in seventh place.

Liam Lawson converted his third-place starting position to points as he finished in eighth place.

Completing the top ten were Lewis Hamilton and Nico Hulkenberg, who finished in ninth and tenth, and were lapped by Norris during the closing stages of the race.

2026 F1 Brazil Grand Prix - Race results
Pos Driver Nat.Team Gap
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team71 Laps
2Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing14.6
3Isack HadjarFRAOracle Red Bull Racing24.4
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team33.9
5Andrea Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team36.0
6Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team56.4
7Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP73.5
8Liam LawsonNZDVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team75.4
9Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1 Lap
10Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team1 Lap
11Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1 Lap
12Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1 Lap
13Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1 Lap
14Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1 Lap
15Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team1 Lap
16Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team1 Lap
17Ollie BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team1 Lap
18Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team2 Laps
19Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams F1 Team2 Laps
20Rafael CamaraBRATGR Haas F1 Team2 Laps
DNFLance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 TeamTechnical
DNSValtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team 

Tags:

F1
Brazil
Lando Norris
Max Verstappen
Isack Hadjar
McLaren
Red Bull

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