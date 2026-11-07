Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen hit with Brazil GP grid penalties

Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen have joined George Russell in taking Formula 1 grid penalties at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Ferrari has changed engine components in both Hamilton and Leclerc's SF-26 after the team suffered its weakest performance on a Friday of the season at Sao Paulo, with the Italian outfit appearing to be the fourth-fastest team in both short and long runs.

It is understood Ferrari has taken the decision to take the penalty in Brazil after its poor start to the weekend, and with the prospect of uncertain weather affecting the rest of the weekend at Interlagos.

Hamilton and Leclerc will each drop 10 places on the grid for Sunday's 71-lap race.

Ferrari was off the pace on the quali simulations

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Hamilton famously battled back from a grid penalty to win the 2021 Sao Paulo Grand Prix as he charged from 10th to first in Sunday's race, having recovered from the back of the grid to fifth in the sprint.

Meanwhile, Verstappen will start the Sao Paulo Grand Prix from the back of the grid.

As well as taking a new internal combustion engine, Red Bull has also fitted a new turbocharger and exhaust on Verstappen's RB22.

Max Verstappen © XPB Images

On Friday, Mercedes confirmed that Russell would be serving a five-place grid penalty for taking on a fresh engine in Brazil.

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Cadillac's Sergio Perez will also start from the back of the grid after the American outfit made wholesale changes to the Mexican's power unit.