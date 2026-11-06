Martin Brundle shares Lewis Hamilton theory after “silly” Charles Leclerc move

Martin Brundle has given his take on the drama between Ferrari drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

Lewis Hamilton called out Charles Leclerc
Lewis Hamilton called out Charles Leclerc

Martin Brundle believes Lewis Hamilton is playing a smart political game at Ferrari by openly criticising Formula 1 team-mate Charles Leclerc. 

Seven-time world champion Hamilton pointed the finger at Leclerc following their costly opening-lap clash at last weekend’s Mexico City Grand Prix, claiming the Monegasque was “working against” him and had cost Ferrari a likely win. 

Hamilton accused Leclerc of having a “do or die” approach, and ahead of this weekend’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix, the Briton doubled down on his stance, stating that he agrees with suggestions that Leclerc races him harder than their rivals. 

Sky Sports F1’s Martin Brundle offered his assessment on the first-lap drama in Mexico and criticised Leclerc for making what he described as being a “silly” move. 

There was drama at the start between the Ferrari drivers
There was drama at the start between the Ferrari drivers

“Lewis is at a stage of his career where he will be unfiltered,” Brundle said on Friday at Interlagos. 

“He said on the radio that they the stewards had given Charles the win with the five-second penalty, and it was definitely worth cutting a few corners and getting out in front, you will make more than five seconds. 

“The big story is it didn’t give a Ferrari driver the win at all, it gave Max Verstappen the victory as it happened. 

“It wasn’t the smartest move in Charles’s career and life. That was a 75-25 move against your team-mate. It wasn’t a smart move.

“Lewis was upset about it. Lewis has realised here’s a chance to actually make a bit of ground on this because that was a bit silly.”

Brundle offered his assessment on the Ferrari drama
Brundle offered his assessment on the Ferrari drama

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur held clear-the-air talks with his drivers on Thursday evening in Brazil and made it clear that the team must come first.

But Brundle feels it is “almost impossible” to balance doing what is best for a team when drivers also have very ambitious personal aspirations. 

“You’ve got this situation now where they say ‘you’re representing 2,000 people’ and it’s true But you are in Formula 1 as an individual sport’s person. You are measured as an individual sport’s person in a team environment. Now that team is 2,000 people,” Brundle added. 

“It’s almost becoming impossible I think. We saw the same with Lando [Norris] and Oscar [Piastri]. Where do you stand as a driver? I think this is a new challenge of ‘where do I really stand?’ 

“You can’t just keep criticising me for racing for myself just because I’m in a team. It actually doesn’t work, if you think about it.” 

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Martin Brundle shares Lewis Hamilton theory after “silly” Charles Leclerc move
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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