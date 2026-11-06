Mercedes can celebrate a double Formula 1 world championship success at this weekend’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

One week after Andrea KimI Antonelli wrapped up the drivers’ title by finishing third in last weekend’s Mexico City Grand Prix at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mercedes can seal the constructors’ championship on Sunday.

With four scheduled rounds remaining in the 2026 F1 season, there are a maximum of 172 points up for grabs.

Mercedes has scored 630 points so far this campaign and looks well on its way to clinching a first constructors’ world title since 2021.

Antonelli clinched the drivers' title in Mexico last weekend © XPB Images

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Antonelli has claimed nine victories, while team-mate George Russell has bagged three in what has largely been a dominant campaign for the Silver Arrows.

Despite facing increased competition from the likes of Red Bull, Ferrari and McLaren during the second half of the season, Mercedes is on the verge of completing another world championship double.

Mercedes will be crowned constructors’ world champions for a ninth time if it leaves Interlagos more than 128 points clear of second-placed Ferrari.

Given that Mercedes already boasts a lead of 126 points, it only needs to outscore Ferrari by three points.

Mercedes will definitely win the title with any combination of a 1-2, 1-3, or 1-4 finish in Brazil.

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Ferrari is the only team that can stop Mercedes

Ferrari is the only team that can stop Mercedes but even a Scuderia victory does not guarantee the title will not be wrapped up this weekend, though it would make the job trickier for its rival.

"We came into this season wanting to fight for both championships and there is still a job left to finish,” Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said.

"The teams' title is about the performance of the entire operation, both at the track and back in Brackley and Brixworth, and securing it would mean a great deal to all of us. Nothing is won yet, though.”

Even if Mercedes do not get it over the line in Brazil, there will be three further opportunities to do so in Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

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In the event the Qatar and Abu Dhabi grands prix cannot go ahead due to the conflict in the Middle East, Mercedes would be declared world champions.