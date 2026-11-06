What Mercedes needs to be crowned F1 champions again in Brazil

This is how Mercedes can seal the F1 constructors' world championship on Sunday in Brazil.

Mercedes can clinch its ninth constructors' world title in Brazil
Mercedes can clinch its ninth constructors' world title in Brazil

Mercedes can celebrate a double Formula 1 world championship success at this weekend’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix. 

One week after Andrea KimI Antonelli wrapped up the drivers’ title by finishing third in last weekend’s Mexico City Grand Prix at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mercedes can seal the constructors’ championship on Sunday. 

With four scheduled rounds remaining in the 2026 F1 season, there are a maximum of 172 points up for grabs. 

Mercedes has scored 630 points so far this campaign and looks well on its way to clinching a first constructors’ world title since 2021. 

Antonelli clinched the drivers' title in Mexico last weekend
Antonelli clinched the drivers' title in Mexico last weekend
© XPB Images

Antonelli has claimed nine victories, while team-mate George Russell has bagged three in what has largely been a dominant campaign for the Silver Arrows. 

Despite facing increased competition from the likes of Red Bull, Ferrari and McLaren during the second half of the season, Mercedes is on the verge of completing another world championship double. 

Mercedes will be crowned constructors’ world champions for a ninth time if it leaves Interlagos more than 128 points clear of second-placed Ferrari. 

Given that Mercedes already boasts a lead of 126 points, it only needs to outscore Ferrari by three points.

Mercedes will definitely win the title with any combination of a 1-2, 1-3, or 1-4 finish in Brazil. 

Ferrari is the only team that can stop Mercedes
Ferrari is the only team that can stop Mercedes

Ferrari is the only team that can stop Mercedes but even a Scuderia victory does not guarantee the title will not be wrapped up this weekend, though it would make the job trickier for its rival. 

"We came into this season wanting to fight for both championships and there is still a job left to finish,” Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said. 

"The teams' title is about the performance of the entire operation, both at the track and back in Brackley and Brixworth, and securing it would mean a great deal to all of us. Nothing is won yet, though.”

Even if Mercedes do not get it over the line in Brazil, there will be three further opportunities to do so in Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi. 

In the event the Qatar and Abu Dhabi grands prix cannot go ahead due to the conflict in the Middle East, Mercedes would be declared world champions. 

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George Russell
Andrea Kimi Antonelli
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What Mercedes needs to be crowned F1 champions again in Brazil
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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