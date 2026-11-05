Kimi Antonelli reveals Ayrton Senna F1 tribute helmet for Brazil GP

Andrea Kimi Antonelli has unveiled his Ayrton Senna Formula 1 tribute helmet for this weekend’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

The newly-crowned F1 world champion showed off his special-edition helmet in honour of his childhood hero during Thursday’s media day in Sao Paulo.

Antonelli clinched his maiden F1 world title with a third-place finish at last weekend’s Mexico City Grand Prix.

The 20-year-old Italian not only emulated Senna by achieving the feat of being crowned an F1 world champion, he made history as the youngest to ever do so.

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Antonelli’s one-off helmet design is inspired by Senna’s iconic lid, featuring the colours of the Brazilian flag.

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“This one means a lot to me,” Antonelli posted on Instagram. “My special helmet for the weekend!

“A tribute to my idol and Brazil. I hope you guys like it as much as I do.”

Speaking ahead of the weekend, Antonelli had teased that it was “one of my best helmets”.

"I will have a special happening for Brazil, for Ayrton,” Antonelli said. ”Also because it's going to be 35 years ever since he won for the first time in Brazil.

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"I think it's one of my best helmets that I've made. So hopefully you guys, everyone, will like it.

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"It's going to be a very special weekend. I'm very much looking forward to it. The support from Brazil has been incredible, not only this year but already from last year.”

The Mercedes team will look a little different this weekend, with Antonelli and team-mate George Russell wearing purple race suits instead of their usual black and turquoise overalls.

“Inspired by the past. Built for the New. Welcome, to the Nu Era,” Antonelli wrote on Instagram. “New look for this weekend!”