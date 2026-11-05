Kimi Antonelli reveals Ayrton Senna F1 tribute helmet for Brazil GP

Kimi Antonelli has shown off his Ayrton Senna F1 tribute helmet.

Kimi Antonelli arrives in the Brazil paddock as an F1 champion
Kimi Antonelli arrives in the Brazil paddock as an F1 champion

Andrea Kimi Antonelli has unveiled his Ayrton Senna Formula 1 tribute helmet for this weekend’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix. 

The newly-crowned F1 world champion showed off his special-edition helmet in honour of his childhood hero during Thursday’s media day in Sao Paulo. 

Antonelli clinched his maiden F1 world title with a third-place finish at last weekend’s Mexico City Grand Prix.

The 20-year-old Italian not only emulated Senna by achieving the feat of being crowned an F1 world champion, he made history as the youngest to ever do so. 

Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

Antonelli’s one-off helmet design is inspired by Senna’s iconic lid, featuring the colours of the Brazilian flag. 

“This one means a lot to me,” Antonelli posted on Instagram. “My special helmet for the weekend! 

“A tribute to my idol and Brazil. I hope you guys like it as much as I do.” 

Speaking ahead of the weekend, Antonelli had teased that it was “one of my best helmets”. 

"I will have a special happening for Brazil, for Ayrton,” Antonelli said. ”Also because it's going to be 35 years ever since he won for the first time in Brazil.

Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

"I think it's one of my best helmets that I've made. So hopefully you guys, everyone, will like it.

"It's going to be a very special weekend. I'm very much looking forward to it. The support from Brazil has been incredible, not only this year but already from last year.”

The Mercedes team will look a little different this weekend, with Antonelli and team-mate George Russell wearing purple race suits instead of their usual black and turquoise overalls. 

“Inspired by the past. Built for the New. Welcome, to the Nu Era,” Antonelli wrote on Instagram. “New look for this weekend!”

Tags:

F1
Andrea Kimi Antonelli
Mercedes
Kimi Antonelli reveals Ayrton Senna F1 tribute helmet for Brazil GP
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Related Articles

F1 News
Lewis Hamilton shares emotional moment with former race engineer Peter Bonnington
Lewis Hamilton shared a moment with Peter Bonnington after the race
F1 News
Mercedes reveals Kimi Antonelli was “on edge of retirement” in Mexico
Kimi Antonelli secured his maiden F1 title in Mexico
F1 News
Martin Brundle tells “broken” George Russell what he must do after F1 title defeat
Russell's championship challenge is hanging by a thread
F1 News
Toto Wolff sends message to Kimi Antonelli doubters after record-breaking F1 title
Kimi Antonelli & Toto Wolff
F1 News
Sky F1 presenter reduced to tears after Kimi Antonelli is crowned champion
Kimi Antonelli
F1 News
Kimi Antonelli confirms 2027 F1 race number following maiden title win
Kimi Antonelli

Latest News

F1 News
Russell explains hasty Mexico exit: “I try not to spit my dummy out”
1h ago
George Russell made a quick exit following the Mexico City GP
F1 News
Kimi Antonelli reveals Ayrton Senna F1 tribute helmet for Brazil GP
2h ago
Kimi Antonelli arrives in the Brazil paddock as an F1 champion
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton comes out swinging after Charles Leclerc clash: “I’m not going to be silenced”
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton has responded to criticism amid tension at Ferrari
F1 News
Max Verstappen addresses 24-race F1 calendar: ‘I wish it was less’
3h ago
Max Verstappen says there are too many F1 races
F1 News
Fernando Alonso reacts as Lewis Hamilton joins his exclusive F1 club
4h ago
Fernando Alonso has the most F1 starts of all time

Never miss an update.

Stay up to speed with the latest F1 news and analysis, delivered straight to your inbox.

More News

F1 News
Rafael Camara: Who is Ferrari junior making F1 debut with Haas in Brazil?
6h ago
Rafael Camara is second in the Formula 2 standings
F1 News
Kimi Antonelli visits Ayrton Senna's grave as F1 champion ahead of Brazil GP
6h ago
Antonelli sealed his maiden F1 title last weekend in Mexico
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton compared to famous gangster in stunning Ralf Schumacher criticism
7h ago
Lewis Hamilton admitted Red Bull has proved him wrong
F1 News
Lance Stroll struck by illness as two F1 drivers miss Brazil GP media day
7h ago
Lance Stroll is the latest F1 driver to fall ill
F1 News
First Williams F1 world champion Alan Jones dies aged 80
13h ago
Alan Jones remains the last Australian F1 world champion