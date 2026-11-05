Kimi Antonelli visits Ayrton Senna's grave as F1 champion ahead of Brazil GP

Andrea Kimi Antonelli has visited Ayrton Senna’s burial site for the first time as Formula 1 world champion ahead of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Antonelli has made it a tradition to visit three-time F1 world champion Senna’s grave in the build up to the race in Brazil, having also done so last year.

Senna, who was tragically killed in a crash at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix, is the childhood idol of Antonelli. Senna died at Imola, which is just down the road from Antonelli’s birthplace of Bologna.

Antonelli celebrated winning his maiden F1 title last weekend following a third-place finish at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

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In doing so, the 20-year-old Italian also took his place in history as F1’s youngest-ever world champion.

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After wrapping up the world championship with four races to spare, Antonelli paid a tribute to Senna’s grave in Sao Paulo ahead of this weekend’s grand prix.

Antonelli to wear Senna tribute helmet

Antonelli is planning to run a special helmet design dedicated to Senna as a tribute in Brazil.

"I will have a special happening for Brazil, for Ayrton,” Antonelli said.

"Also because it's going to be 35 years ever since he won for the first time in Brazil.

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"I think it's one of my best helmets that I've made. So hopefully you guys, everyone, will like it.

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"It's going to be a very special weekend. I'm very much looking forward to it. The support from Brazil has been incredible, not only this year but already from last year.”

As the reigning world champion, Antonelli has the choice to run the number 1 on his car for his title defence in 2027.

But Antonelli has confirmed he will stick with his 12 for next season. It is the same number used by Senna when the Brazilian claimed the first of his three titles with McLaren in 1988

"I think I'll stay with number 12," Antonelli explained. "I'll stay with number 12 because, obviously, it's a very special number for me.

"But also it's a way for me to stay grounded, to stay humble, and I feel like by keeping number 12 it allows me to have a new point where to start and build on everything again and try to improve.

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"And also, to be honest, I'm very superstitious, and number 1 has never been a good number for me. Whenever I put it, it went extremely badly. So one more reason to stay with number 12. But, yeah, I will stay with number 12."