Liverpool FC owners emerge as potential buyers of Cadillac F1 team stake

Liverpool FC owner Fenway Sports Group has emerged as one of the parties interested in buying a majority stake in the Cadillac Formula 1 team.

Sportico reported on Tuesday that billionaire investor Mark Walter is exploring a sale of his controlling stake in Cadillac, with the operation valued at an eye-watering £2.24 billion.

Walter’s TWG Global, which sold its controlling stake in NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers and a 13% stake in Chelsea FC this summer, is reportedly considering the same with Cadillac.

It marks a significant U-turn for Walter, who previously denied that Cadillac’s F1 operations was up for sale, insisting that TWG Global remains fully committed to what it considered to be a long-term project.

Sergio Perez © XPB Images

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66-year-old Walter is under investigation by the US Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission over alleged fraud involving the management of funds at his insurance companies Delaware Life, Clear Spring and EquiTrust.

According to reports from The Washington Post and other major financial outlets, FSG has held talks about buying a majority stake in Cadillac after recently selling about 38% of Liverpool to a consortium including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

It would not mark the first investment into motorsport by FSG, with the group holding a 50% stake in the RFK Racing NASCAR team. However, there is said to be stiff competition for the Cadillac stake with up to six other parties expressing interest.

Cadillac currently sits bottom of the constructors’ championship and is yet to score a point in its debut F1 season. The team’s best result was 13th place, achieved by Valtteri Bottas at the Chinese Grand Prix.

The American outfit is currently weighing up whether to promote Colton Herta as a replacement for Bottas for next season.

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Valtteri Bottas © XPB Images

Herta will complete his sixth practice outing at this weekend’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix in order to secure the missing point he needs to earn a superlicence that is required to race in F1.

Cadillac is yet to confirm its full driver line-up for 2027, though it recently announced a contract extension for Sergio Perez that will see the Mexican remain with the team until the end of the decade.