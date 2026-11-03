Cadillac F1 team owner evaluating $3 billion sale after sudden U-turn

At least seven potential buyers are reportedly circling F1's newest outfit, marking a dramatic shift after firm denials just months ago.

Valtteri Bottas
Valtteri Bottas
© XPB Images

Billionaire investor Mark Walter is reportedly exploring a sale of his controlling stake in the Cadillac Formula 1 Team, with the operation reportedly valued at a staggering $3 billion.

According to a report by Sportico, at least seven potential buyers have already emerged to circle F1’s newest grid addition.

This development marks a dramatic U-turn for Walter’s TWG Global, which explicitly denied just a few months ago in August that its Formula 1 operations were up for sale, issuing a firm public statement insisting they were fully committed to the long-term project.

The sudden pivot comes amidst a broader wave of asset restructuring and financial scrutiny for Walter.

Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez
© XPB Images

Over recent months, the billionaire has parted ways with several major sports properties, including the sale of his stake in Chelsea FC and his shares in the Los Angeles Lakers, alongside ongoing federal financial investigations into insurance entities tied to his business umbrella, though TWG Global has consistently maintained its stance and denied any wrongdoing.

While Cadillac's high-profile entry has generated massive excitement as a major manufacturer-backed project featuring veteran drivers like Sergio Pérez and Valtteri Bottas, massive initial startup costs and high operational expenditures have heavily characterised the outfit's debut season on the grid.

Despite facing these competitive and financial hurdles during their maiden campaign, the soaring value of Formula 1 franchises under the sport's current commercial boom has driven valuation expectations sky-high, pushing the asking price to the $3 billion mark.

Neither TWG Global nor Cadillac F1 has officially announced a finalised agreement or confirmed that a formal transaction is imminent, but with significant interest from multiple external parties, the future ownership structure of F1's newest team could be set for a monumental shake-up.

As the 2026 season nears its conclusion, the paddock will be watching closely to see how this high-stakes corporate maneuvering impacts Cadillac's long-term future in the sport.

Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez
© XPB Images

Cadillac has not yet confirmed its 2027 Formula 1 driver line-up, as the team has confirmed that Perez will remain with the team until ‘at least 2029’.

However, Bottas’ future with Cadillac is unknown, as rumours suggest that he could be replaced by Colton Herta next season.

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Cadillac

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