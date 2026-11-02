Italian newspaper's brutal Ferrari swipe as Kimi Antonelli crowned F1 champion

Italian daily sports newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport took a swipe at Ferrari after Kimi Antonelli's F1 title triumph.

Kimi Antonelli wrapped up the F1 title in Mexico
Kimi Antonelli wrapped up the F1 title in Mexico

One of Italy’s leading daily sports newspapers has taken a brutal swipe at Ferrari as Andrea Kimi Antonelli won his maiden Formula 1 world championship. 

Antonelli clinched his first F1 world title with four races to spare with a third-place finish behind Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. 

Not only did the result see 20-year-old Antonelli crowned F1’s youngest-ever world champion, he became the first Italian driver to win the title in 73 years, since Alberto Ascari secured back-to-back championships in 1952 and 1953. 

Antonelli’s triumph unsurprisingly made the headlines in Italy, but La Gazzetta dello Sport couldn’t resist a scathing jab at Ferrari’s performance. 

Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

“Kimi Antonelli is a Formula 1 world champion. Thanks to his talent, the car and the fact that he isn’t racing for Ferrari,” read the front page of Monday’s edition. 

A first-lap squabble between Hamilton and team-mate Charles Leclerc blew Ferrari’s hopes of winning Sunday’s race, and potentially claiming a one-two finish. 

Ferrari has come under fire for missing several chances to win races this season, due to poor execution, a lack of decision-making, or clashes between its drivers. 

Antonelli’s father, Marco, previously claimed Ferrari missed the opportunity to sign his son before he joined Mercedes. 

According to Marco, former Ferrari team principal Maurizio Arrivabene turned down the chance. 

Antonelli celebrates his record-breaking F1 title
Antonelli celebrates his record-breaking F1 title

Antonelli instead signed with Mercedes at the age of 11 and was handed his F1 debut in 2025 as a replacement for Hamilton when the seven-time world champion made the blockbuster switch to Ferrari. 

“We did it,” Antonelli said after securing the world title in Mexico. “You know, without them, I wouldn’t be here – without Mercedes, without my family. So I’m very grateful for this moment, and it’s one that will live forever. I’m speechless. I’m trying to process what has just happened.

“It’s been an incredible season, and to share this podium with Max and Lewis is truly incredible. And yeah, looking forward to some more battles in the future.

“This weekend I did feel a bit more tense, but I’m just so happy, and happy that we got it done, and now we can enjoy the rest of the season.”

Tags:

F1
Andrea Kimi Antonelli
Mercedes
Ferrari
Italian newspaper's brutal Ferrari swipe as Kimi Antonelli crowned F1 champion
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Related Articles

F1 News
Mercedes fined after ‘distraught’ George Russell skipped post-race media duties
Russell was left "distraught" after Sunday's race in Mexico
F1 News
Charles Leclerc’s controversial Mexico GP penalty explained
Charles Leclerc was given a five-second penalty in Mexico
F1 Feature
Kimi Antonelli makes F1 history - where he ranks among youngest world champions
Kimi Antonelli is F1's youngest-ever world champion
F1 Feature
How Antonelli defied the odds and silenced doubters to win F1 title
Kimi Antonelli has won his maiden F1 world championship
F1 Results
New F1 championship standings after the Mexico Grand Prix
Kimi Antonelli has been crowned world champion
F1 News
Max Verstappen fires dig at Ferrari after opportunistic Mexico win
Max Verstappen celebrates his sixth win in Mexico

Latest News

F1 News
Sebastian Vettel’s heartfelt message to Kimi Antonelli after F1 record shattered
45s ago
Vettel held the record of being the youngest F1 champion for 16 years
F1 News
Italian newspaper's brutal Ferrari swipe as Antonelli crowned champion
28m ago
Kimi Antonelli wrapped up the F1 title in Mexico
F1 News
Nico Rosberg pulls no punches on Ferrari clash: “It’s always Charles’ fault”
1h ago
Rosberg blamed Leclerc for the clash
MotoGP News
Valentino Rossi leads MotoGP tributes to F1 champion Kimi Antonelli
3h ago
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, 2026 Mugello MotoGP
F1 News
Mercedes fined after ‘distraught’ George Russell skipped post-race media duties
3h ago
Russell was left "distraught" after Sunday's race in Mexico

Never miss an update.

Stay up to speed with the latest F1 news and analysis, delivered straight to your inbox.

More News

F1 News
Charles Leclerc’s controversial Mexico GP penalty explained
3h ago
Charles Leclerc was given a five-second penalty in Mexico
F1 News
Valtteri Bottas escapes injury in scary crash that stopped Mexico GP
4h ago
Bottas' stricken Cadillac after the crash
F1 News
Ryo Hirakawa scores point on F1 debut after double Alpine penalty
12h ago
Ryo Hirakawa has scored a point on his F1 debut
F1 News
Max Verstappen fires dig at Ferrari after opportunistic Mexico win
13h ago
Max Verstappen celebrates his sixth win in Mexico
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton points finger at Charles Leclerc for ‘do or die’ mentality
14h ago
Lewis Hamilton claims Charles Leclerc "worked against" him in Mexico