Valtteri Bottas escapes injury in scary crash that stopped Mexico GP

Cadillac Formula 1 driver Valtteri Bottas escaped serious injury in a scary crash that resulted in the Mexico City Grand Prix being halted.

Bottas spun backwards into the Turn 1 barriers at high-speed when the left front suspension on his Cadillac suddenly failed without warning on lap 45.

The incident led to the race being red-flagged so that barrier repairs could be carried out.

Bottas was seen remaining in the cockpit for a period of time as he spoke with the medical team.

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The Finn walked away from the scene of the accident unaided but was taken to the medical centre for further assessment as a precaution.

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Having initially confirmed that Bottas was “responsive” on the radio, Cadillac later revealed that its driver had been “released” and was “okay.”

“He has been excused from all post-race media duties, including the TV pen and written media pen,” a Cadillac team statement added.

“The team will investigate the on-track incident fully.”

Bottas is understood to have escaped with just a bruised knee.

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The 37-year-old expressed his anger and frustration at the incident over team radio.

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When asked by Cadillac if he was ok in the aftermath of the crash, Bottas responded: “No, f**k!”

Bottas is fighting to keep hold of his Cadillac seat for the 2027 season, with Colton Herta among the candidates the American squad is weighing up as a replacement.

Sergio Perez, who has signed a contract extension with Cadillac through to the end of the decade, finished 16th in a troubled home race.