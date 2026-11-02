Valtteri Bottas escapes injury in scary crash that stopped Mexico GP

Valtteri Bottas escaped injury in a scary race-halting F1 crash at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Bottas' stricken Cadillac after the crash
Bottas' stricken Cadillac after the crash

Cadillac Formula 1 driver Valtteri Bottas escaped serious injury in a scary crash that resulted in the Mexico City Grand Prix being halted. 

Bottas spun backwards into the Turn 1 barriers at high-speed when the left front suspension on his Cadillac suddenly failed without warning on lap 45. 

The incident led to the race being red-flagged so that barrier repairs could be carried out. 

Bottas was seen remaining in the cockpit for a period of time as he spoke with the medical team. 

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The Finn walked away from the scene of the accident unaided but was taken to the medical centre for further assessment as a precaution. 

Having initially confirmed that Bottas was “responsive” on the radio, Cadillac later revealed that its driver had been “released” and was “okay.” 

“He has been excused from all post-race media duties, including the TV pen and written media pen,” a Cadillac team statement added. 

“The team will investigate the on-track incident fully.” 

Bottas is understood to have escaped with just a bruised knee. 

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The 37-year-old expressed his anger and frustration at the incident over team radio. 

When asked by Cadillac if he was ok in the aftermath of the crash, Bottas responded: “No, f**k!” 

Bottas is fighting to keep hold of his Cadillac seat for the 2027 season, with Colton Herta among the candidates the American squad is weighing up as a replacement. 

Sergio Perez, who has signed a contract extension with Cadillac through to the end of the decade, finished 16th in a troubled home race. 

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Valtteri Bottas
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Valtteri Bottas escapes injury in scary crash that stopped Mexico GP
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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