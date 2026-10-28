Sergio Perez gets new Cadillac F1 deal as team-mate speculation mounts

Ahead of his 300th Grand Prix in Mexico City, Checo Perez commits his future to Cadillac while doubts linger over who will be alongside him next season.

Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez
© XPB Images

Sergio Perez will remain with the Cadillac Formula 1 Team 'until at least 2029', after initially joining the team at the start of the 2026 campaign.

Ahead of his home Grand Prix, it has been confirmed that the Mexican driver will remain on the grid with the American team, which began their journey in Formula 1 this season.

Perez was on the sidelines during the 2025 season after being replaced at Red Bull, but found his way back into the sport with Cadillac, but has had a difficult opening year with the team.

The 36-year-old is currently 23rd in the 2026 Formula 1 Drivers' Championship, with a best result of 14th place at the Barcelona, British, and Azerbaijan Grands Prix.

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Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez
© XPB Images

When discussing his contract extension, Perez said, “Joining Cadillac Formula 1 Team from day one was a project I truly believed in, and extending my commitment feels like a natural continuation of this chapter.

“Building a Formula 1 team from the ground up takes time, relentless work and patience, but the progress we are making together is incredibly rewarding. There is still a lot of work ahead of us, and I am fully committed for the next three years.

“I want to thank Dan Towriss, Mark Reuss, and everyone at TWG Motorsports and General Motors for the opportunity to build on what we have started together. To every member of this special team, at the track, in the U.S., the U.K., and our fans, thank you for your support and trust. I won’t let you down. Let’s keep pushing!”

“On the eve of a special weekend in Mexico City, we’re thrilled to announce that Checo will remain an integral part of Cadillac Formula 1 Team for years to come,” said Dan Towriss, CEO, Cadillac Formula 1 Team.  

“Building a competitive team in F1 is a long-term journey, and securing Checo’s talent and leadership gives us the continuity and commitment we need to build on the strong foundation established in our first year. Together, we are focused on the next phase of our journey, pushing the team forward and making progress up the grid.”

Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez
Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez
© XPB Images

This deal for Perez adds further fuel to the fire regarding the rumours that surrounded the future of the driver lineup for the Cadillac Formula 1 Team at the United States Grand Prix.

It was suggested that either Perez or Valtteri Bottas would be replaced for the 2027 season, and with only an extension for Perez being announced, there will be speculation regarding Bottas’ future with the team.

Over the weekend, it was speculated that Colton Herta or Yuki Tsunoda could get a chance with Haas for 2027. Recent reports have also suggested that Esteban Ocon is not in the running to get a seat, despite his recent departure from Haas.

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