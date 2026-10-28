McLaren reveals custom 'Livery of Dreams' for Mexican Grand Prix

McLaren Racing has revealed a bespoke livery for this weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix, bringing fan creativity directly onto the grid in partnership with primary sponsor Velo.

The one-off design, launched under Velo’s ‘Live Your Fandom’ campaign, integrates real fan stories and artwork into the car's aesthetic.

Rather than a standard livery update, the artwork features individual stickers and elements submitted by supporters, merging personal fandom into a unified collective design across the MCL38.

The initiative marks another chapter in McLaren’s ongoing effort to put its global fanbase—known as the Papaya Family—at the center of their trackside identity.

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Malky Brown, Global Head of Content & Partnerships at BAT, commented: "Every sticker tells the original story of a real fan dream, which is a powerful reminder that fandom isn't one-size-fits-all, it's personal, creative and unique to every fan.

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“Through Live Your Fandom, Velo is helping turn those unique fan stories into unforgettable moments, giving them a place at the heart of the Mexico Grand Prix.”

Louise McEwen, Chief Marketing Officer, McLaren Racing, said: “The Papaya Family is united by a shared passion for all our sport has to offer, and this special livery puts their stories at the heart of the team.

“By bringing individual ideas together in one collective design, we are celebrating the creativity of our fans on one of the biggest stages in motorsport.”

The revised livery will make its track debut this weekend at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

Oscar Piastri © McLaren

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McLaren is arriving at the Mexican Grand Prix in the midst of a podium drought, as they have not featured on the rostrum since the Spanish Grand Prix.

Last time out at the United States Grand Prix, the best that they could manage was a fifth and a seventh place finish with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, which saw them slip behind Red Bull in the Constructors' Championship.