Lando Norris confirms “plenty of words” exchanged at McLaren since Singapore clash

Lando Norris says he’s had “plenty of telling offs” at McLaren after his Singapore clash with Oscar Piastri.

Lando Norris, 2026 F1 US Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: XPB.
Lando Norris, 2026 F1 US Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: XPB.
© XPB Images

The intra-team clash in the Singapore F1 sprint between the two McLaren drivers resulted in “plenty of telling offs” for Lando Norris, the reigning champion says.

The contact on the final lap of the sprint between Norris and Piastri was the key flashpoint of a weekend otherwise most notable for the dominance of Max Verstappen and the collapse of George Russell as the two McLaren team-mates collided entering turn five, contact triggered by an attempted move by Norris.

It wasn’t the first time the two have made contact, either, with several high-profile clashes in 2025 occurring between the two, including at the Circuit of the Americas which this weekend plays host to round 18 of the 2026 F1 season.

But it was not a moment that resulted in any change in the racing rules at McLaren, says Lando Norris.

Lando Norris
Lando Norris
© XPB Images

“I can go for a gap on Oscar [Piastri],” he told Sky Sports at the US Grand Prix.

But the incident did create an atmosphere at McLaren.

“I got plenty of telling offs and plenty of words have been said,” said Norris. “But we’re still allowed to race. 

“But of course we can’t have what happened last weekend, and what has happened even here [Texas] last year, we can’t have that happening. 

“We’re still allowed to race, but obviously we can’t have a coming together and we have to avoid that at every opportunity possible.”

Lando Norris, 2026 F1 US Grand Prix. Credit: XPB.
Lando Norris, 2026 F1 US Grand Prix. Credit: XPB.
© XPB Images

The first day of the US Grand Prix ended with the McLarens at the back end of the top-10, Norris seventh and Piastri eighth, both over a second off the benchmark lap of Charles Leclerc with the notable caveat that Norris’ best lap of FP2 was set on hard-compound tyres.

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Lando Norris
Oscar Piastri
McLaren
Lando Norris confirms “plenty of words” exchanged at McLaren since Singapore clash
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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