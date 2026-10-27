Will Buxton shares F1 rumour amid ongoing Cadillac 2027 driver mystery

Rumours continue to swirl about Cadillac's F1 driver line-up in 2027.

Will Buxton shared a rumour he heard in Austin
Will Buxton shared a rumour he heard in Austin

Will Buxton has claimed that Colton Herta could be in the frame to drive for Cadillac during the 2027 Formula 1 season. 

Rumours surrounding Cadillac’s 2027 driver line-up ramped up over the United States Grand Prix weekend with uncertainty cast over the future of Valtteri Bottas. 

It had previously been considered a formality that both Sergio Perez and Bottas would continue with Cadillac next season, but there is growing talk that Bottas is under pressure amid a run of underwhelming performances. 

More fuel was added to the fire when Cadillac team principal Marcin Budkowski raised eyebrows by dodging the chance to effectively confirm Perez and Bottas for next year. 

Colton Herta took part in FP1 for Cadillac in Austin
Colton Herta took part in FP1 for Cadillac in Austin

"This is the last place I would comment on driver contracts, and in general, I think it's not something that is done in the press," Budkowski said during a press conference in Austin on Friday. 

"It's something which will be done by official releases from the team when the time is right."

Herta made what was expected to be his fourth and final FP1 appearance of 2026 for Cadillac at COTA but there have been suggestions he could do another practice outing to ensure he reaches the 40-point threshold for a superlicence. 

That would open the door for Herta to make his F1 debut next year, despite having a disappointing first season in Formula 2 this year after switching from IndyCar. 

Former F1 TV presenter Buxton, who was in the paddock in Austin, revealed he has heard that Herta is under consideration for a full-time Cadillac drive. 

Bottas is said to be under pressure at Cadillac
Bottas is said to be under pressure at Cadillac

“Talking about rumours, I’ve got a rumour that I heard over the weekend,” Buxton said on the Up To Speed podcast. 

“So I heard a rumour that after Colton Herta did his FP1 this weekend for Cadillac, obviously that’s all of his FP1s supposedly done for the season. But I heard a rumour that they might be trying to slot him in for another FP1, in order to get him his final superlicence point. 

“That’s why [Marcin] Budkowski said the driver line-up isn’t settled for next year.” 

Herta is not the only contender, with former Red Bull driver Yuki Tsunoda also being linked with Cadillac. 

Esteban Ocon is also on the lookout for an F1 drive after losing his Haas seat to Rafael Camara for 2027, though he is not thought to be in the running at Cadillac. 

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Sergio Perez
Valtteri Bottas
Will Buxton shares F1 rumour amid Cadillac 2027 driver mystery
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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