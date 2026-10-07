Valtteri Bottas completes epic cycle between F1 races in Malaysia and Singapore

Valtteri Bottas has successfully cycled from Malaysia to Singapore.

Valtteri Bottas is an avid cyclist
Valtteri Bottas is an avid cyclist

Cadillac Formula 1 driver Valtteri Bottas has successfully cycled from Malaysia to this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix. 

Bottas took to social media on Wednesday to confirm that he had completed an incredible 419.67km commute from the outskirts of the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur to Singapore. 

It was an unusual travel choice from Bottas, who elected to cycle instead of taking a short flight between the two countries.

The 37-year-old Finn documented his journey on Strava and posted clips from the route - much of which was off-road and on gravel - on his social media channels. Bottas has 5.6 million followers on Instagram. 

Valtteri Bottas has completed his journey
Valtteri Bottas has completed his journey

Bottas, who spun out of a chaotic Bahrain Grand Prix held at Malaysia’s Sepang circuit, arrived in Singapore in time to conduct his F1 media commitments on Thursday. 

On both Monday and Tuesday, Bottas covered over 160km each day, riding for the best part of six hours on each leg. 

The fourth and final leg saw Bottas complete just over 40km in one hour and 39 minutes as he reached the heart of Singapore. 

Bottas is a keen cyclist and is often seen riding around F1 circuits. His girlfriend, Tiffany Cromwell, is an Australian road and gravel cyclist. 

It has been a tough return to F1 for Bottas, who is yet to score a point in 16 races for the new Cadillac team. He has also registered eight retirements in 2026. 

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Valtteri Bottas completes epic cycle between F1 races in Malaysia and Singapore
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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