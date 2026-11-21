Mercedes Formula 1 boss Toto Wolff has predicted “big cinema” between Max Verstappen and George Russell at the start of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Red Bull’s Verstappen and Mercedes’ Russell share the front row of the grid for the first time this season for Sunday’s race on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit, and all eyes will be on the race start after the pair renewed their F1 feud.

Russell criticised Verstappen after qualifying following a clash as they fought over track position during final practice in Las Vegas, which has added to a recent history of beef between the drivers.

With Verstappen and Russell starting alongside each other on the front row of the grid, there could be more fireworks between them.

Verstappen and Russell clashed in final practice in Las Vegas

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Asked what he is expecting at the start of the race, Mercedes team principal Wolff told Sky Sports F1: ”Big cinema!

"If they try to go through the first corners together, we shall be watching.”

Russell was unimpressed with Verstappen after the four-time world champion overtook him and moved under braking in front of him.

The Briton dived down the inside of the Red Bull driver at Turn 14 and the pair banged wheels, with neither willing to yield position through the corner.

Both drivers were called before the stewards, who issued Verstappen with a warning after he was found to have made an “unpredictable change of direction under braking”.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Antonelli separated Verstappen and Russell in an awkward press conference

Russell slammed Verstappen for his behaviour after qualifying in Las Vegas, telling Sky Italia: "I think the warning was fine. There's nothing in the rules to say that you cannot overtake someone who is starting their lap but when you do this, you are screwing this person over.

"He does this week in, week out, with many drivers. Everybody accepts it and I am not just going to accept somebody to screw me over like this and walk around like they are bigger and better than everyone else. Somebody has got to stand up to that guy.”

Verstappen dismissed the incident in the post-qualifying press conference, where he and Russell were awkwardly separated by Mercedes’ Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

"Nothing happened,” was the Dutchman’s abrupt response when asked about the clash.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Verstappen and Russell fell out during a public row that dominated the end of the 2024 season.

Verstappen branded Russell a “backstabber” and a “loser” after feeling his rival had lobbied the stewards to get him penalised after he was handed a grid drop that cost him pole position at the 2024 Qatar Grand Prix.

Russell responded by accusing Verstappen of being a bully with comments that echoed his remarks after qualifying in Sin City.

Another flashpoint occurred at the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix, where Verstappen was given a 10-second penalty for appearing to deliberately drive into Russell’s car following a late battle.