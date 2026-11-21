Charles Leclerc says he is “very angry” following Ferrari’s double Q2 exit in a disastrous Formula 1 qualifying at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Both Ferrari drivers suffered a shock elimination in Q2 with Leclerc only able to set a time good enough for 11th after a mistake ruined his final flying lap, with team-mate Lewis Hamilton just behind in 12th.

It marked the first time since Imola last year that Ferrari has failed to get both of its cars into Q3, and Ferrari's worst performance in qualifying this season.

“We didn’t do a good job,” a frustrated Leclerc told Sky Sports F1. “I did the mistake, the only lap I was given basically and at the same time the execution has been very poor.

Leclerc was frustrated with Ferrari's lack of performance

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“I don’t know, we’ll review it. I’m very angry now so I would rather not speak too much but I think there were plenty of things we could have done much better.”

As well as poor overall execution, Leclerc lamented Ferrari’s straight-line speed deficit for its double Q2 elimination. The Monegasque claimed he was losing “one second down the straight” throughout qualifying.

“We lost one second down the straight, which is crazy; it's expected, and that makes it very difficult to recover anything at the end,” he added. “It's the most power-sensitive track of the season so we expected to have a hard time, but I was expecting to go through Q3, though.”

“[The tow] was not discussed. Keeping just the temperature in the tyres was the most important for us, we know it's our weakness; even in the cool-down laps we've got to push to keep the tyres high.

“I don't know if the others are facing the same issues as we do, but when you have that problem then it's very difficult to wait for the two cars and to time it well, because that requires you to go slower than what you can, and it's very, very tricky for us to keep those tyres in the right temperatures.”

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Leclerc claimed he was losing "one second" on the straights

Hamilton revealed floor damage and engine deployment problems cost him the chance to progress to Q3.

Leclerc and Hamilton will start the Las Vegas Grand Prix from 10th and 11th after Oscar Piastri's grid penalty is applied.