Lewis Hamilton has denied there is a lack of trust with his Ferrari team despite overruling strategy calls from the pit wall in recent Formula 1 races.

The seven-time world champion’s decision to override Ferrari’s strategy call cost him a podium finish at the Singapore Grand Prix, as he dropped down the order and finished sixth having failed to make a pit stop under a virtual safety car.

Two races later and the communication between Ferrari and Hamilton was back in the spotlight after the 41-year-old Briton disregarded a late call to come in and change onto intermediate tyres as rain hit the closing stages of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Hamilton stayed out on slick tyres for an additional lap and ended up surviving a dramatic spin before ultimately taking ninth. He was left frustrated that Ferrari had not informed him the rain was getting heavier.

Hamilton maintains the trust is not broken at Ferrari

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But Hamilton insisted the recent incidents do not show there is a lack of trust between himself and Ferrari.

"No, it's definitely not trusting. I think it's just we're constantly working on our communication. I think that it's been a lot better this year,” Hamilton told media ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Hamilton also praised the work of his race engineer Carlo Santi.

“Carlo has done an amazing job, and I think there's been a couple of times where it's just those particular two times was not, particularly the last time, was just I didn't have the information I needed, and I got the call at the last minute,” he added.

”And we'll just continue to work on the processes. We're super united and working, I think in the right direction.”

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Hamilton's relationship with Leclerc has been in the spotlight

Hamilton once again commented on his relationship with team-mate Charles Leclerc after the Ferrari pair’s first-lap clash in Mexico resulted in clear-the-air talks being held with team principal Fred Vasseur in Brazil.

Despite the initial public fallout, Hamilton stressed that he and Leclerc now “understand each other” after their conversations in Sao Paulo last time out.

"I think Charles is a great driver," Hamilton said. "I think, as I said, the detail we went into about stuff like that in terms of when we close the visor, it's very clear we understand each other.

"We understand each other's boundaries and the ultimate goal, which is to get the best result for the team. So, I don't feel that that will be a problem moving forwards, and I have no concerns or worries about racing him. I don't think he does with me either."

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