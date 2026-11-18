Cadillac has decided to stick with Valtteri Bottas for the 2027 Formula 1 season.

Bottas' future in F1 had been uncertain with Cadillac weighing up whether to replace the 37-year-old Finn with American driver Colton Herta for next season.

Despite intense preparation for Herta, including giving him enough F1 practice outings to earn a superlicence that would enable him to race next year, Cadillac has ultimately opted to maintain the status quo.

As such, Cadillac will continue with the same partnership consisting of Bottas and team-mate Sergio Perez for its sophomore F1 season.

Herta will have to wait for his full F1 debut

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“To whom it may concern, I’m staying!” Bottas said. “I’m excited to continue this journey with Cadillac into 2027. We knew building a new Formula 1 team from the ground up wasn’t going to be easy, but that’s exactly what makes this challenge so special.



“We’ve laid the foundations, we’re learning and improving, and there’s still plenty more to come, I’m hungry for more, and I believe in what we’re building together. The story is only just getting started.”

Cadillac has endured a tough debut F1 season in 2026 and is yet to score a point, with Bottas' 13th place finish in China its best result to date.

“Valtteri’s experience, perspective and commitment are important strengths for our team,” said Cadillac CEO Dan Towriss.

“Continuity gives us a strong platform as we continue developing the team and working toward our ambitions in Formula 1. On the eve of the Las Vegas GP, everyone in the team is pleased to have Valtteri locked in for 2027 alongside Checo and look forward to the next stage of our journey together."

Valtteri Bottas failed to take the start in Brazil

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Last month, Cadillac announced Perez had been handed a contract extension running until at least the end of 2029.