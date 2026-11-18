Max Verstappen says he doesn’t need Andrea Kimi Antonelli’s Formula 1 title success to act as motivation.

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli made history in 2026 when he became the youngest ever world champion.

In just his second season, he has already scored nine grand prix victories and wrapped up the title with four rounds to spare.

Four-time world champion Verstappen heaped praise on Antonelli in a new interview with ESPN ahead of this weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Kimi Antonelli & Lewis Hamilton © XPB Images

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“I think what separates him from most is that he just has a little bit more talent than most drivers," he said.

“So naturally, that makes him a better driver.

“I think also at that age to be able to perform like he did this season, you're not making actually big mistakes and perform under pressure, fighting for a title with an experienced teammate next to you.

“I think he's done that very well.

“I think it was clear from a young age that he was one of the special talents, but it always you know, you never know how that is going to turn out over the years.

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Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 2026 Brazil GP © XPB Images

“But yeah, he's done incredibly well this year.”

However, Verstappen doesn’t see this new threat from Antonelli going forward as any extra motivation for himself.

“I'm not really a person of the records,” he said.

“I just want to do well myself. If that means a record, then I mean, great.

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“But I'm not someone that is chasing certain statistics or whatever.

Max Verstappen © XPB Images

“I just want to do well, come out of the week and say that I've really optimised my performance and I like to go home again.

“So I don't need anyone else to keep me motivated or keep me going.

“The only one that can decide my fate or how long I stay in F1 is myself.”

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Verstappen ended speculation over his F1 future earlier this year when he signed a new contract extension with Red Bull.

With three rounds to go, the Dutchman sits second in the standings behind Antonelli.