Former Formula 1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone believes Fred Vasseur is “overwhelmed” in his role as Ferrari team principal.

Vasseur’s position as Ferrari team boss has been surrounded by speculation amid the team’s failure to challenge for the F1 world championship this season and his handling of the tension between drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

With rumours over Vasseur’s future fuelled further by former Red Bull team principal Christian Horner saying he would be interested in joining Ferrari, the Italian outfit took the highly unusual step of publicly backing the Frenchman in late September.

Weighing in on the matter and assessing the situation at Ferrari, Ecclestone suggested that Vasseur is out of his depth.

Vasseur's future as Ferrari boss has been subject to speculation © XPB Images

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“To be honest, he’s a nice person, but simply overwhelmed by the task of running a team like Ferrari,” the 96-year-old told Sky Germany.

“Ferrari needs a very, very, very strong person who thinks about Ferrari from the moment they wake up until they go to sleep. [...] I wonder if he really devotes the majority of his thoughts to Ferrari.”

Ecclestone is adamant Ferrari “should” have ended its wait for an F1 world championship this season and doubled down on his previous wild claim that the team has “too many Italians” to be successful.

“Ferrari should have won the world championship this year,” he stated. “They had the best car. So many different things went wrong.

“I’ve been saying for many years, ever since I convinced them to bring in a Frenchman as team principal: there are too many Italians.

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Ecclestone ran F1 for three decades

“Everyone thinks they know better how to run the team, that it’s being run incorrectly, and that they could do it better.”

In the same interview, Ecclestone also urged Hamilton to “think about quitting” after calling the seven-time world champion out for “whining and complaining” excessively.

"When he gets into the car to start a race, he is already whining and complaining about something before the first corner – no matter what it is,” Ecclestone said. “He is now reaching the age where he has to think about quitting.”