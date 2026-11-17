Lewis Hamilton is reportedly house-hunting for a home in Los Angeles so that he can spend more time with his girlfriend Kim Kardashian during the upcoming winter break.

The seven-time Formula 1 world champion has approached estate agents about houses in Malibu, Pacific Palisades and the Hollywood Hills and is currently weighing up whether to rent or buy, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

With Hamilton and partner Kardashian growing closer amid their new relationship, the Briton wants a Los Angeles base to spend more time with the American reality TV star and her four children in the F1 off-season.

Hamilton currently resides more than 6,000 miles away from Kardashian in Monaco, while he also owns a £16.5 million four-story, six-bedroom victorian mansion in London.

Kardashian was in attendance at the Singapore Grand Prix

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According to the Daily Mail, sources close to Hamilton say the Ferrari driver is “overwhelmed with how easy his connection to Kim is and how they make things work despite their very intense solo schedules”.

Hamilton and Kardashian are believed to have started dating in February and made their first public appearance together at the Super Bowl to watch the New England Patriots take on the Seattle Seahawks.

The couple have been on several holidays together, including trips to the Cotswolds in the UK, Arizona and Japan.

Kardashian has also made appearances in the F1 paddock, supporting Hamilton in person at both the Monaco Grand Prix and the Singapore Grand Prix.

The 46-year-old media personality, socialite and businesswoman recently spoke about Hamilton in an episode of The Kardashians.

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Kardashian was under the podium in Monaco

“Let me just say this – I am just really, really happy. That’s all I’ll say for now,” Kardashian replied when she was quizzed by producers about her love life.

Kardashian was married to American rapper Kanye West between 2014 and 2022.

“I was really single for five years. And that felt great. I could focus on my kids and projects that I really wanted to be involved with. I really felt no rush,” she told The Times in a recent interview.

“Like, I really didn’t feel empty. I felt like I needed my time. I wanted to completely heal and just work on myself. I wasn’t ready to open up.”

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