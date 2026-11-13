Lewis Hamilton ‘not fast enough’ against Charles Leclerc says Ralf Schumacher in brutal jibe

Ralf Schumacher has once again heavily criticised Lewis Hamilton.

Lewis Hamilton has once again become the target of criticism from Ralf Schumacher
Lewis Hamilton has once again become the target of criticism from Ralf Schumacher

Lewis Hamilton is “not fast enough” against Charles Leclerc to warrant being Ferrari’s number one driver, according to ex-Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher. 

Schumacher claims seven-time world champion Hamilton is not deserving of the same treatment his brother, Michael, got at Ferrari because he hasn’t established himself as the dominant force against Leclerc. 

Discussing the dynamic between the Ferrari drivers in Brazil, the German pundit told Sky Sports Germany: “The problem is that he is simply not fast enough compared to Leclerc. 

“If he were clearly better than his team-mate, like my brother was back then, this discussion wouldn’t even exist. He is the one causing it.

Leclerc finished ahead of Hamilton in Brazil
Leclerc finished ahead of Hamilton in Brazil

“[Hamilton must] always make sure he’s ahead and be a second or half a second faster than Leclerc. Win every race or at least finish ahead of him – it’s that simple.”

Hamilton drew severe criticism from Schumacher for his response to the opening-lap clash with Leclerc at the Mexico City Grand Prix. 

The 41-year-old Briton accused Leclerc of having a “do or die” attitude and handing a likely Ferrari victory to rival Max Verstappen. 

Hamilton and Leclerc’s fallout led to clear-the-air talks with Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur ahead of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. Vasseur and both drivers insist they have put the matter behind them. 

Schumacher blasted Hamilton for acting like famous American gangster “Al Capone” in threatening the Ferrari pit wall with his comments over the radio in Mexico. 

Ralf Schumacher
Ralf Schumacher

“What I have a problem with is the drama that followed. You don’t demand a penalty for your team-mate over the radio,” Schumacher said at the time.

"Then to speak like Al Capone and threaten that ‘we have big, big problems’—from my point of view, the dog is walking the owner.” 

Schumacher added that "something urgently needs to be changed now”. 

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Charles Leclerc
Lewis Hamilton ‘not fast enough’ against Charles Leclerc says Ralf Schumacher in brutal jibe
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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