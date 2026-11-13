Lewis Hamilton shares heartfelt message after visiting Palestinian children

Lewis Hamilton shares heartfelt message after meeting Palestinian children evacuated from Gaza.

LewisHamilton visited Palestinian childre who have fled conflict in Gaza
LewisHamilton visited Palestinian childre who have fled conflict in Gaza

Lewis Hamilton says meeting Palestinian children evacuated from Gaza “broke my heart” as he praised their resilience. 

The seven-time Formula 1 world champion visited the Egyptian side of the Rafa border crossing this week to witness efforts to deliver humanitarian and relief aid into Gaza. 

As well as meeting with the various humanitarian aid organisations, including visiting the Egyptian Red Crescent’s warehouses, Hamilton also met some of the Palestinian children evacuated from Gaza who are being supported by charity organisation INARA. 

He posted a collection of images with the children he met at a school, in hospital and in a mental health clinic, alongside a heartfelt message. 

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"Meeting some of the Palestinian children evacuated from Gaza and supported by @inaraorg in Egypt broke my heart,” Hamilton wrote on Instagram. 

“Beautiful, bright children who have faced trauma, grief and horrendous injuries, things no child should ever have to endure. Some have been shot or badly burned in attacks and are still facing a complicated road towards recovery. But what really struck me was how resilient they were  and how much joy they seem to find in each other.

“When I asked about their dreams, they spoke about becoming teachers and doctors so they could help others, the way they were helped. After everything they’ve been through, they still imagine a future caring for other people. That has stayed with me.  I met children at school, in hospital and at a mental health clinic helping them work through their trauma. I also went into families’ homes and listened to their stories of recovery and being separated from loved ones - their children, their parents, their siblings. The pain of that separation and uncertainty is hard to comprehend.

“Their stories made me think about the children still in Gaza, who are living in terrible conditions. According to reports, more than 21,500 children have been killed and 45,000 injured since October 2023. Every one of them had a home and a future. We can’t forget them.

“These children are no different from yours. Their lives are just as precious. They should be able to feel safe in a classroom with friends, be with their families and imagine a future. I’m so grateful the young people I met are getting the help they need, but it’s heartbreaking that they’ve had to leave their homes to find safety.

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“Thank you to the truly incredible Dr Hazem and his wonderful team at INARA for helping these children access medical care, mental health support and education, for supporting their families, and for letting me spend time with them. They deserve more than survival. They deserve the freedom to grow up. To dream beyond what they’ve lived through. To simply be children. Let’s do what we can to help, support organisations like INARA, use our voices and let them know we care.”

Hamilton urged Israel to “let the aid trucks in” to Gaza after visiting the Rafah border and said “the past three years of Isreal’s genocide in Gaza is appalling”. 

The Ferrari driver called for a “Free Palestine” during a press conference ahead of the United States Grand Prix in October. 

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Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton shares heartfelt message after visiting Palestinian children
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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