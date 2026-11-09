“Devastated” Lewis Hamilton seeks Ferrari answers after Brazil GP unravels

Lewis Hamilton has vowed to “come back fighting” at the next Formula 1 race after being left “devastated” with how his Sao Paulo Grand Prix unraveled.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton started 20th on the grid at Interlagos after taking a penalty for a new engine but gained 11 positions with a stunning opening lap charge in wet conditions.

After acing the timing of a switch onto slick tyres as the track dried out, Hamilton found himself running in eighth when a sudden downpour hit with 10 laps to go.

Ferrari instructed Hamilton to box but he missed the pit lane entrance and spun on the next lap as the conditions dramatically worsened. Hamilton was one of the last drivers to switch back onto intermediate tyres and ultimately finished a distant ninth behind team-mate Charles Leclerc.

Lewis Hamilton made up 11 positions on the first lap

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Taking to social media on Monday, Hamilton expressed his disappointment at how his race panned out after a promising start.

“Devastated by yesterday’s race, especially with how it ended,” Hamilton wrote.

“It started so well, but we struggled with the tyres and massive oversteer. In those conditions, it made things incredibly difficult. I pushed as hard as I could, but we just didn’t have the pace this weekend. We’ll work to understand why and come back fighting at the next race.

“The team worked so hard on the car all weekend and I’m grateful for every bit of that effort. Ultimately, this isn’t the race we wanted to deliver. Especially to this crowd. Brasil, thank you always for the energy and support.

“This place holds such a special place in my heart, the love you give to me I send right back to you. Well done to Mercedes for winning the constructors championship and the incredible year they’ve had overall. Truly deserved.

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“To everyone supporting us, thank you for sticking with us through the difficult days as well as the good ones. I feel that support, and I don’t take it for granted.”

It marked the latest example of poor execution from Ferrari and Hamilton, who claimed he was lacking key information from the pit wall.

”The last bit of information I got was that the rain was going to stay the same, and in those conditions my grip was feeling pretty good,” the 41-year-old Briton told Sky Italy after the race.

"And I was like, 'ah, I'm catching.' And I was coming out the last corner, just before the pit lane they asked me to box, and I was right behind Lawson.

"He went in, and I ended up staying [out]. They didn't say it's raining more in the first half of the lap. If I'd have known that I would have come in.

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"As soon as I got to Turn 1, I realised it was wet. So, it just lacked a little bit of information there.

"And ultimately, that's on me. Sorry for the team, for that. I gave it everything. We just didn't have the pace today unfortunately.”