Lewis Hamilton reveals Ferrari radio confusion behind costly Brazil GP mistake

The 2026 Brazil Grand Prix was a tough weekend for Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari, as the British driver had to start from 20th place on the grid after taking an engine penalty.

However, in the opening lap, the British driver had a storming start as he made his way into the points-scoring positions in ninth place.

But Hamilton ran into early issues with his Intermediate rear tyres, as they began to overheat in the drying conditions, which caused the Ferrari driver to become one of the first drivers to pit for slick tyres.

Before further issues at the end of the race saw a miscommunication between the Ferrari pit wall and Hamilton. Which resulted in the Brit staying out on the slick tyres when the rain was getting heavier, as he believed it was still ‘drizzling’.

Lewis Hamilton © XPB Images

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When reviewing his ‘tough day’ at the Brazil Grand Prix, Hamilton said, “It's been a really, really, really tough day and weekend, I think, for the whole team. But they've done a really great job.

“All the mechanics did such a great job when switching out the engine, making sure the car was as good as it could be. We struggled in the dry, but had a great start. But unfortunately, the rear tyres just ballooned and overheated, and I struggled then.

“Then after that, I was pushing to go on to the slick, which eventually got on, I think, one of the earlier ones, and was feeling pretty good. It was very tricky in those conditions.

“And then, we ended up having an extra stop, which I think ultimately put me in a position where I had a lot of ground to cover from there.

“And then just at the end, they said in the last message I had that it was going to stay drizzling, and I was like, okay, this is my moment to keep pushing, and I could stay out in those conditions.

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Lewis Hamilton © XPB Images

“I didn't hear that it was raining more in the first sector. And I passed the pit lane and got to turn one. It was wet, so, unfortunately, it lost us a couple of places, but otherwise, you know, the team did a good job.”

However, despite his issues, Hamilton was still able to score points as he finished in ninth place, but was behind his Ferrari teammate, Charles Leclerc, who finished in seventh.