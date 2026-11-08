Fred Vasseur’s $1 million contribution to Esteban Ocon’s F1 debut revealed

Fred Vasseur stepped in to provide the missing funds needed to secure Esteban Ocon's first Formula 1 seat with Manor in 2016.

Esteban Ocon
Esteban Ocon
© XPB Images

It was revealed during the opening day of the Brazil Grand Prix that Fred Vasseur personally contributed money to get Esteban Ocon his first seat in Formula 1 with Manor in 2016.

In the Team Principal's press conference, it was Toto Wolff who stated that Vasseur put in one million dollars to allow Ocon to get into the Formula 1 Championship at the 2016 Belgian Grand Prix.

Ocon had already been working with Mercedes ahead of his time in Formula 1, as he had joined the German constructors' young driver programme ahead of the 2015 GP3 season, in which he competed for Vasseur’s ART Grand Prix squad.

During the press conference on Friday at the Brazil Grand Prix, Wolff said, “At Mercedes we picked up the management of Esteban, due to Gwen, actually. That's how we got to know Gwen when Gravity defaulted and then agreed to work with Fred in GP3. 

Toto Wolff & Esteban Ocon
Toto Wolff & Esteban Ocon
© XPB Images

“Then there wasn't really an opportunity in Formula 1. Then, the DTM door, we did that together. And then, I don't know if that is actually known, when suddenly there appeared to be a free seat in Manor from Spa onwards, it needed two million dollars, and we were saying we could provide one million for that seat, but we were missing one million, and Fred put the money in personally to give Esteban the opportunity. 

“And over all those years, I think we were all very supportive and very strong in trying to make sure that Esteban would have the best possible opportunity. Obviously, then he went through a couple of team changes, and I think at the end it came to the point where Ayao needed to represent the team and protect the team from certain rhetoric. 

“And on the other side, Esteban felt personally that he wasn't wrong in the things he said. And you've got to respect that at the end, the team calls the shots. The team principal needs to decide when it's enough, and that is what Ayao did.”

Vasseur was in the same press conference as Wolff between the practice sessions at the Brazil Grand Prix. In which he refused to comment on Haas’ sudden decision to part ways with Ocon.

“To comment on what's happened in another team, it's difficult,” Vasseur added during the press conference in Brazil. 

Fred Vasseur & Esteban Ocon
Fred Vasseur & Esteban Ocon
© XPB Images

“I have enough to do with my guys, and I don't know what's happened between Ayao and Haas, the team and the driver. I don't want to make any comment. 

“For sure, it's a shame for Esteban because I think he's a pure competitor. He put a lot of energy all over the season to be in F1, and we need to have huge respect for this. Now, I won't make any comment on the situation.”

Tags:

F1
Esteban Ocon
Toto Wolff

Related Articles

F1 News
Rafael Camara: Who is Ferrari junior making F1 debut with Haas in Brazil?
Rafael Camara is second in the Formula 2 standings
F1 News
The end of Esteban Ocon’s F1 career after permanent Haas exit?
Ocon was dropped by Haas without explanation
F1 News
Rafael Camara to make Haas F1 debut in Brazil as Esteban Ocon axed
Camara will make his F1 debut with Haas in 2027
F1 News
Toto Wolff sends message to Kimi Antonelli doubters after record-breaking F1 title
Kimi Antonelli & Toto Wolff
F1 News
Jenson Button says Esteban Ocon has “thrown away” F1 career with Haas bust up
Esteban Ocon's F1 future remains uncertain
F1 News
Ollie Bearman reacts to Haas' shock Esteban Ocon decision: 'A really tough situation'
Ollie Bearman

Latest News

F1 News
Mixed up Brazil GP starting grid after engine penalties
1m ago
Lando Norris celebrates his pole
F1 News
George Russell warns F1 over risks of “horrific incident” at Brazil GP
30m ago
George Russell
F1 News
Ted Kravitz insists Racing Bulls ‘can’t sack’ Liam Lawson amid 2027 uncertainty
40m ago
Liam Lawson
F1 News
Fred Vasseur’s $1 million contribution to Esteban Ocon’s F1 debut revealed
1h ago
Esteban Ocon
F1 News
What Mercedes needs to be crowned F1 champions again in Brazil
4h ago
Mercedes can clinch its ninth constructors' world title in Brazil

Never miss an update.

Stay up to speed with the latest F1 news and analysis, delivered straight to your inbox.

More News

F1 News
What time is the next F1 race? Brazil GP dates and full schedule
4h ago
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
Why Fernando Alonso was disappointed despite qualifying heroics
16h ago
Fernando Alonso dreamed of a top-five qualifying finish
F1 News
Verstappen “lost 12 hours of my life I’ll never get back” with penalty
17h ago
Max Verstappen was frustrated to lose "12 hours of my life"
F1 News
Russell explains “miscommunication” and qualifying radio rage
18h ago
George Russell was left furious in qualifying
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton reveals details of Charles Leclerc fall out talks
18h ago
Lewis Hamilton & Charles Leclerc, 2026 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Sunday. Credit: XPB.