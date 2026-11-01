Jenson Button says Esteban Ocon has “thrown away” F1 career with Haas bust up

Jenson Button believes Esteban Ocon may have “thrown away the rest of his career” in Formula 1 following a bust up with Haas.

Ocon was stood down by Haas midway through the Mexico City Grand Prix weekend and replaced by reserve driver Ryo Hirakawa after having a row with team principal Ayao Komatsu.

The decision came after a fallout behind the scenes is understood to have escalated following a dispute between Ocon and his race engineer Laura Mueller about tyre choice during second practice on Friday.

Ocon admitted that a “difference in viewpoints” had occurred but denied reports that the disagreement had turned into a physical confrontation as he broke his silence on his benching with a statement on social media.

Ocon was dropped by Haas without explanation

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The 30-year-old took to social media on Saturday evening after a report in French newspaper L’Equipe claimed that a meeting between Ocon and Komatsu “ended abruptly, perhaps even physically.”

Ocon said he "categorically rejected any reports or allegations suggesting that any form of physical violence was used to resolve any differences of any nature”.

2009 world champion Button thinks Ocon’s behaviour could have costly consequences for his hopes of returning to F1.

“It’s always difficult for a driver when you know the team is looking at someone else for the following year and you’re out,” Button told Sky Sports F1.

“But the best thing for him to do to for number one, which is himself, is to drive as hard as he can and work as hard as he can and show how good he is. He can’t do that anymore because of a disagreement on tyres in practice.

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Jenson Button is working for Sky Sports F1 in Mexico

“It’s not even qualifying or the race, it’s practice. So that frustrates me when I see that because these are 22 of the best drivers in the world, you don’t get this opportunity easily and he’s possibly just thrown away the rest of his career in F1.”

Ocon was already confirmed to be leaving Haas at the end of the year and his sudden dropping has raised questions over whether he will drive for the team again at any of the remaining four races.

Haas has signed Formula 2 championship leader and Ferrari junior Rafael Camara to replace Ocon in 2027.