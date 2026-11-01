Liam Lawson disqualified from Mexico GP qualifying after penalty for Max Verstappen incident

Racing Bulls driver Liam Lawson will start at the back of the grid at the Mexican Grand Prix

Liam Lawson has been disqualified from the Mexico Grand Prix
Liam Lawson has been disqualified from the Mexico Grand Prix

Liam. Lawson has been disqualified from qualifying at the Mexican Grand Prix and will start Sunday’s race from the back of the grid.

The Racing Bulls driver had qualified eighth, ahead of team-mate Arvid Lindblad. He was already due to drop one place on the grid after receiving a one-place penalty for an incident with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in second practice on Friday. That would have put him ninth on the grid.

Lawson however was disqualified from the Mexico City Grand Prix qualifying because his Racing Bulls car breached the technical regulations on his in-lap during Q2. After crossing the line at the end of his fastest lap, he did not lift off the power immediately, so the required rate of reduction in MGU-K deployment, known as the “step down”, was not achieved. The stewards said the rule applies whether or not a performance advantage is gained, and that precedent required disqualification even though the team had self-disclosed the breach

The report stated that his maximum power demand and the electrical DC power of the ERS-K were reduced at greater rates than the regulations permit.

Liam Lawson, Mexico
Liam Lawson, Mexico

Racing Bulls issued a statement acknowledging the decision. It said the required rate of reduction in MGU-K deployment was not achieved on his in-lap during Q2. The team said “no advantage was gained” but confirmed Lawson will start from the back of the grid.

The full statement read: "The team acknowledges the stewards’ decision to disqualify Liam Lawson from qualifying for tomorrow’s race. On his in-lap during Q2, the required rate of reduction in MGUK deployment was not achieved. While no advantage was gained, Liam will start tomorrow’s race from the back of the grid."

Tags:

Racing Bulls
Liam Lawson
Max Verstappen

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