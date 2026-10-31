Red Bull provides update on F1 radio issues vexing Max Verstappen

Red Bull addresses the technical hiccups that have been frustrating Max Verstappen on race days.

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
© XPB Images

During the last two race weekends, Red Bull and Max Verstappen have struggled with radio issues at the Singapore and United States Grand Prix.

In the Team Principals Press Conference between Free Practice 1 and Free Practice 2 at the Mexico Grand Prix, Laurent Mekies was asked about the situation with Red Bull’s communication with their drivers.

The Frenchman has insisted that the radio is now on a ‘much better level’ as the team has introduced a lot of changes for this Grand Prix, which they believe has fixed the issues and also improved the quality of the team's communication.

“Hopefully, we have a fix for this race,” Mekies told the media on Friday at the Mexico Grand Prix. 

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
© XPB Images

“The guys have been doing a very big deep dive to make sure it's not only going away for a race or two, but to make sure we will also make a step in the quality of our communications. 

“There have been a lot of changes for this weekend. Max hasn't been driving yet, but this morning it was certainly at a much better level on both cars. So, I hope it is definitely fixed now.”

After two dominant weekends in Malaysia and Singapore, the United States Grand Prix was a disappointment for Red Bull, as Verstappen could only manage a third-place finish.

When reflecting on last weekend, Verstappen labelled his race as average. When Mekies was asked about this statement, the Red Bull Team Principal agreed with his driver.

“Max is correct. We felt we had a fairly untidy Sunday,” he explained. 

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
© XPB Images

“In fairness, Kimi and Mercedes were a touch too fast for us, certainly on Sunday in Austin. But we were not at the same sort of performance level as we were in Malaysia and Singapore. 

“Some of that was expected. Some of that was something we feel we can fight back with. So, there are certainly a few things that we will tackle differently this weekend.”

On the opening day of the Mexico Grand Prix, Red Bull ended Free Practice 2 in fifth and sixth place, with Verstappen just inside the top five, and Isack Hadjar just outside of it.

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