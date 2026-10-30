Isack Hadjar shoves fan in Mexico Grand Prix F1 paddock altercation

Red Bull driver Isack Hadjar has been captured shoving a fan in the Formula 1 paddock at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Hadjar was visibly annoyed at the end of opening practice when a fan appeared at his side attempting to grab a selfie with the Frenchman.

It is not clear what was said during the altercation but footage shared on social media showed Hadjar pushing the fan away from him.

Although some of the incident is blocked by an official getting in the way, it looks as though Hadjar indicated he did not want a picture. The fan seemingly continued to ask for a photo opportunity, before the Red Bull driver pushed him aside.

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Hadjar endured a frustrating start to his weekend in Mexico as he ended up only 11th after encountering power unit trouble in his RB22.

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He was also outpaced by rookie Ayumu Iwasa, who was fifth-fastest as he stood in for Max Verstappen, who returned to action in second practice.

Verstappen recently claimed the F1 paddock now resembles a zoo due to the amount of guests and VIPs every weekend.

"It's like a zoo. It is often no longer possible to have a chat with someone. That's not really possible anymore. So I mainly live from my room to the garage and the pit lane,” the four-time world champion told Dutch outlet De Telegraaf in Singapore.

"Even in our own hospitality rooms, there are many guests who want something from you. Of course they mean well, but I also need to be able to rest without being bothered all the time.

Hadjar was 11th-fastest in FP1 in Mexico

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"I know it's part of it. And that, the more you perform and the more you've achieved, the more people want you to be. In that respect, it is also a good thing."