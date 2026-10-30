Lewis Hamilton Ferrari experiments for Mexico GP FP1 revealed after ‘test races’ remark

Lewis Hamilton is conducting experiments in his Ferrari during FP1 in Mexico City.

Lewis Hamilton is using FP1 in Mexico to carry out tests
Lewis Hamilton is using FP1 in Mexico to carry out tests

Lewis Hamilton is using the opening Formula 1 practice session at the Mexico City Grand Prix to carry out experiments on his Ferrari. 

Ahead of the weekend in Mexico, seven-time world champion Hamilton said that he is treating the “next five races like test races” as he pushes Ferrari to build a car capable of being in F1 title contention next season.

As FP1 got underway at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Hamilton’s SF-26 was fitted with a huge aero rake to gather crucial aero data. 

Speaking ahead of the session, Sky Sports F1’s pitlane reporter Ted Kravitz and fellow pundit Bernie Collins revealed that Hamilton is focusing on the front-end of his Ferrari. 

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Hamilton wrestled with massive understeer in his Ferrari as he finished fourth at last weekend’s United States Grand Prix after admitting to making a crucial set-up mistake. 

The 41-year-old Briton's desire to conduct such tests explains why Ferrari is the only team not running a rookie driver in FP1. 

“Lewis Hamilton said something in a sort of throwaway remark yesterday, he said I want to do some experiments,” Kravitz said. 

“Ferrari have just confirmed that they are going to be ‘doing some measurements’ on Lewis Hamilton’s car. 

“Look at this aero rake and where is the area of the car Lewis Hamilton has had problems with, especially in Austin? The front.

Hamilton is focusing on improving Ferrari for next season
Hamilton is focusing on improving Ferrari for next season

“The front of the car has been an issue for Lewis, so now I understand why Lewis is so keen to do this practice one in Mexico and that’s why Ferrari are the only team not running a young driver in this session.” 

Observing Hamilton’s Ferrari, Collins noted: “It is the front of the car that have got these massive aero rakes just behind both front tyres. 

“They are going to measure the air flow coming from that front wing, through the wishbones and the front suspension, around the brake ducts and over those tyres. 

“That is hopefully going to find a discrepancy between all the other data that they normally collect and the feedback from Lewis Hamilton’s side. 

“We can’t see a lot of differences across the car but potentially he will be playing with this throughout the session and trying to build-up knowledge about how the front of this Ferrari is working.” 

When asked by Kravitz if teams will be able to get a true read on aerodynamics due to the thinner air at the high-altitude Mexico circuit, Collins replied: “Yeah you will do. 

“You will get a read on how that car is performing and you will definitely get a read on any differences side to side or through the corner. That’s really useful to have on both sides. So there will be valuable data there.” 

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Lewis Hamilton Ferrari experiments for Mexico GP FP1 revealed after ‘test races’ remark
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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