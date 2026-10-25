How Kimi Antonelli can become F1 world champion at the Mexico City Grand Prix

This is how Kimi Antonelli can wrap up the F1 world title at the Mexico City Grand Prix next time out.

Kimi Antonelli can secure the F1 world title in Mexico
Kimi Antonelli can secure the F1 world title in Mexico

Andrea Kimi Antonelli can become Formula 1 world champion for the first time at the next race, the Mexico City Grand Prix. 

The 20-year-old Italian just missed out on clinching the world championship with a dominant victory at the United States Grand Prix on Sunday, but has been made to wait for his inevitable coronation. 

Antonelli's ninth win of the season leaves him 123 points clear of Mercedes team-mate George Russell, who only finished eighth, with just 125 points available across the remaining five rounds. 

That means Antonelli can seal his first world title and make history by becoming the youngest F1 world champion next Sunday in Mexico City. 

Kimi Antonelli celebrates his win at COTA
Kimi Antonelli celebrates his win at COTA

This is what Antonelli needs to do in order to secure a maiden drivers’ world title next weekend. 

What Antonelli needs to be F1 champion in Mexico

Antonelli will be crowned world champion in Mexico provided he does not lose more than 23 points to Russell and 24 to Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton. 

In other words, Antonelli needs to score just two points. A ninth-place finish would be enough for the Mercedes driver to secure the title even if Russell won the race. 

Meanwhile, 10th place would be enough for Antonelli if Hamilton was victorious. 

Antonelli is on the brink of creating F1 history
Antonelli is on the brink of creating F1 history

Antonelli will be crowned world champion next Sunday regardless of where he finishes if neither Russell or Hamilton wins the race. 

If Antonelli can get the title over the line next time out, he would wrap up the 2026 world championship with four races to spare. 

Can anyone else still win the F1 world title? 

While Antonelli is destined to win the title and has been for some time, there are still three drivers in mathematical contention. 

Russell and Hamilton are the only other drivers who could theoretically win the title, but barring the most improbable of scenarios, Antonelli is as good as unbeatable. 

Russell could still be caught for P2 in the championship
Russell could still be caught for P2 in the championship
© XPB Images

Antonelli's victory in the United States officially knocked Max Verstappen out of title contention. 

There is a fascinating battle developing for second place in the drivers' standings, with just nine points separating Russell in P2 to Charles Leclerc in fifth. 

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F1
Andrea Kimi Antonelli
Mercedes
George Russell
How Kimi Antonelli can become F1 world champion at the Mexico City Grand Prix
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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