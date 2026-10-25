Lewis Hamilton reveals the heartwarming gift he bought for Kim Kardashian's kids

Lewis Hamilton is used to making headlines for his achievements in Formula 1, but the seven-time world champion is capturing attention for a much more personal reason.

In a recent interview opened up about his relationship with Kim Kardashian, sharing a glimpse into his life away from the track and his growing bond with her family.

When asked about where he finds joy outside of motorsport, Hamilton didn't hesitate to credit his home life and the time he spends with Kardashian’s children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm

During a press appearance, Hamilton said, “My girlfriend’s kids, I love spending time with them. She’s got four, so I’m getting to play with these kids.”

Lewis Hamilton © XPB Images

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He also revealed a major milestone in blending their lives together: a furry addition to the household. Earlier this year, Hamilton gifted the family a golden retriever puppy named Halo.

“I got them a dog this year,” Hamilton revealed. “Halo is a member of that family.”

The golden retriever has already made several high-profile appearances across social media.

Over the summer, Kardashian shared pictures of herself with the puppy, while Hamilton recently posted photos of Halo exploring and growing up.

The puppy marks a new chapter for Hamilton following the passing of his beloved bulldog, Roscoe, last year.

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Kardashian was in attendance at the Singapore Grand Prix

Kardashian has been a more frequent and visible fixture in the Formula 1 paddock this season, most recently turning heads with her appearance at the Singapore Grand Prix to support Hamilton.

Her trip to Marina Bay even led to a lighthearted viral moment when she cleared the air with Sky Sports presenter and commentator Martin Brundle during his pre-race grid walk, playfully joking about their previous encounter in Monaco before chatting about Hamilton's form.

As Hamilton navigates the latter stages of his legendary F1 career, it's clear that some of his most rewarding moments are happening far away from the track.