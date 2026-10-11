Martin Brundle buries hatchet with Kim Kardashian: ‘Did I not know the rules?’

Martin Brundle speaks to Kim Kardashian on the F1 grid at the second attempt.

Martin Brundle and Kim Kardashian on the Singapore F1 grid
Martin Brundle and Kim Kardashian on the Singapore F1 grid

Martin Brundle has buried the hatchet with Kim Kardashian after getting an interview ahead of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix. 

The American reality TV star famously caused a stir by snubbing Brundle when he attempted to speak to her during her first visit to the F1 paddock at the Monaco Grand Prix earlier this season. 

Kardashian has made her second appearance at an F1 race this weekend, attending the Singapore Grand Prix to support her boyfriend Lewis Hamilton. 

And Brundle got his interview with the 45-year-old at the second time of asking in Singapore. 

Kim Kardashian has attended two F1 races this season
Kim Kardashian has attended two F1 races this season

"Did I not know the rules? Did we get off on the wrong foot?” Kardashian said to Brundle on the grid ahead of Sunday’s 62-lap race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit. 

"I think it [F1] is amazing and fun and wild, and something I've never seen before. It's amazing.

“He [Lewis Hamilton] is [in great form]. I'm just praying for the best tonight. [Lewis is] very confident, and so am I. Just got to pray for the best.”

In Monaco, Brundle approached Kardashian and said: “Kim, Martin Brundle from Sky F1. How are you today?”

After offering a smile, Kardashian simply turned away from Brundle to speak with a member of her entourage.

Brundle was then heard speaking to someone out of shot, saying: “You don't need to push me, mate. Yeah, normally people will have a quick chat with us.”

A second attempt to interact with Kardashian fell on deaf ears as Brundle politely asked: “Are you enjoying F1?”.

This prompted another member of Kardashian’s entourage to shake his head and seemingly wave Brundle away. 

Having accepted defeat, Brundle walked off, stating: "Kim and Khloe, so we're not talking today. I was led to believe they might do.”

Hamilton starts from third on the grid, behind Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who took pole position. 

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Martin Brundle buries hatchet with Kim Kardashian: ‘Did I not know the rules?’
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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