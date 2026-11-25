Formula 1 drivers will be limited to a maximum stint length of 27 laps on a set of tyres at this weekend’s Qatar Grand Prix.

For the penultimate race of the 2026 F1 season, teams will have to make at least two pit stops during Sunday’s 57-lap grand prix due to the unique demands of the Lusail International Circuit.

It is the second year in a row F1’s tyre supplier has mandated a lap limit on each tyre set for the grand prix.

The decision has been made because of concern over the integrity of the Pirelli tyres on the high-speed track, which features a series of demanding and long-duration corners.

The drivers will be limited to 27-lap tyre stints in Sunday's race

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The rule will also apply on a single set of tyres whenever it is used in sessions across the weekend in Qatar.

This year’s limit is two laps longer than in 2025 because of the reduced downforce levels of the 2026 cars.

“The decision was taken jointly with the FIA and Formula 1 and was discussed with the teams in advance,” a statement from Pirelli read.

“Each tyre set allocated to the teams at the start of the race week may complete a maximum of 27 laps at the Lusail International Circuit.

“The measure will inevitably require at least two pit stops for every driver during the race, given that the Qatar Grand Prix is run over a distance of 57 laps.”

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It marks the third time in four years that Pirelli has imposed a tyre-duration limit at the track.

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“Laps will be counted cumulatively across all track sessions, including any laps completed under the Safety Car or Virtual Safety Car,” Pirelli explained.

“As far as the Grand Prix is concerned, all laps completed from the start signal to the chequered flag will count towards the total. Reconnaissance laps, formation laps and any laps completed after the end of the race will not be included.

“In all other track sessions, any lap that has been started but not completed will nevertheless be counted as a full lap.

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“Should a team assemble a tyre set using tyres that have covered different mileages, the tyre with the highest lap count will determine the mileage attributed to that set.”

Pirelli has brought its three hardest compounds in the range to Qatar, with the C1 acting as the hard, C2 as medium and C3 as soft.