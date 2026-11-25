Will Buxton has launched a scathing attack on Colton Herta over his decision to turn down a reserve driver role with Cadillac after missing out on a Formula 1 race seat for the 2027 season.

Cadillac have opted to retain Valtteri Bottas alongside Sergio Perez for their second season in Formula 1, dealing a significant blow to Herta's ambitions of competing in the championship.

The American's Formula 2 campaign has also come to a premature end, with Herta not returning for the final two rounds of the season in Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

However, Buxton has questioned Herta's decision to turn down the opportunity to remain involved with Cadillac, given the investment made in his Formula 1 ambitions by TWG Motorsports and Dan Towiss.

Herta in Australia with F2 © XPB Images

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The American's departure from IndyCar and subsequent move to Formula 2 formed part of his efforts to secure the FIA Super Licence required to compete in Formula 1.

Speaking on the SPEED podcast, Buxton said: "Valtteri Bottas had been confirmed to come back with Cadillac in 2027, which means there's no room at the inn for Colton Herta, and I know a lot of our viewers obviously will be interested in what's going on with Colton Herta.

“They offered him the reserve driver role. He's turned it down. And it's just been announced today that he will not return for the final two weekends of the Formula 2 season. And I'm honestly perplexed and disappointed in Colton's decision to just, I'll be honest, ultimately throw toys out of the pram. I think it's childish in the extreme.

“He was the best-paid IndyCar because Dan Towiss, TWG, they love him, right? And they saw something in him, and they believed in him, and they threw a lot of resources at him. And when they started their Formula 1 team, they knew it was a method by which they could give Colton, whom they loved, an opportunity to live his dream.

“They've brought him an F1 super license by giving him more practice sessions than he should have been allotted in order to get him that super license. And as soon as he gets that super license and they say, 'Stay with us as a reserve driver and just, you know, learn your craft a bit more, and then we'll see where we're at for 2028.' He turns around and ultimately just slaps them in the face, spits in their face.

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Colton Herta will have to wait to make his F1 debut

“After all that they have done for him, after all they've invested in him through time and money, he turns round and just throws it all away. If I were Dan Towiss, I'd be furious and heartbroken that somebody whom I'd believed in and given everything to help him achieve their dream turns around and treats me like that."

Buxton also questioned whether Herta's decision could jeopardise his chances of returning to IndyCar, particularly with regard to a potential appearance at next year's Indianapolis 500 with his former team, Andretti.

“And people are just assuming that Colton's going to turn up in a fourth Andretti for the Indy 500. You think Towiss is going to stick him in a car after having all of that thrown in his face?"