Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has likened the Las Vegas Grand Prix to a combination of NASCAR, the Indianapolis 500 and Formula 1 as he defended the championship's 2026 technical regulations.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix produced an entertaining spectacle on Saturday night, with frequent overtaking and changes of position throughout the race.

However, the nature of the racing under the 2026 regulations has divided opinion, particularly regarding the influence of electrical energy management on overtaking.

Whilst Max Verstappen compared the racing in Las Vegas to Mario Kart after claiming victory, Wolff offered a more positive assessment of the spectacle.

Max Verstappen

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The Mercedes team principal acknowledged that some fans would take issue with the nature of the racing but urged critics of the regulations to remain open-minded.

"These regs are great entertainment, and we saw a mega race, particularly for the Americans," Wolff said.

"I guess it was Indy 500 and NASCAR and Formula 1 mixed! I guess you will have many people that will say, 'Well, that’s not racing.' Personally, we need to be open-minded.

"Susie was in Paddock Club, and she said that for 90 minutes, people [were] screaming with the overtakes. You were not quite sure whether you had the position or not.

“The instant feedback I got from friends watching, our sponsors, was that it was awesome. Stefano [Domenicali] liked it very much."

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Despite his positive assessment of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Wolff acknowledged that Formula 1 was unlikely to produce a similar spectacle at every circuit on the calendar.

However, the Austrian believed that the unpredictable nature of the racing was particularly fitting for the championship's visit to Las Vegas.

"That’s not going to happen everywhere. In a way, it’s fitting that that was the Las Vegas race - NASCAR, Indy 500, like I said, all together.

“To be honest, I don’t know how long the race was 90 minutes. For me, it was like 20 minutes, because it was so different and so entertaining to watch."