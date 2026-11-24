Former Haas Formula 1 team principal Guenther Steiner has warned George Russell against picking a battle with Max Verstappen, claiming that the Red Bull driver is mentally superior to his Mercedes rival.

The long-standing feud between Russell and Verstappen reignited during the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend, with the pair exchanging verbal blows.

Russell took aim at Verstappen's behaviour, suggesting that somebody needed to stand up to the Dutchman, who subsequently responded by questioning whether the Mercedes driver was on his level.

However, Steiner believes that Russell is doing himself more harm than good by continuing to engage in a war of words with Verstappen.

George Russell © XPB Images

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The former Haas team principal insisted that he had no issue with the rivalry between the two drivers but questioned Russell's approach to dealing with the Red Bull driver.

"No, I mean, I haven't got a problem with it, because in the end, if they don't like each other, what do I care?" Steiner said.

"This has been going on for a long time between them, and obviously, George coming out to say, 'Oh, this guy behaves very arrogantly', or whatever he said about Max, and 'Somebody needs to stand up to him.' Yeah, good luck with that one, buddy. You see how that worked out.

"I respect George as a race car driver, but in the end, Max is just mentally superior. On how to manage mental things, he's so superior to you; do not poke the bear, in my opinion.

"There is no need for it, because you don't do yourself any favours. Get over it. Try to win races instead of picking a battle with the best driver out there, the strongest mental guy out there, because guess what? You're going to lose."

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Max Verstappen & George Russell © XPB Images

Steiner went on to suggest that Russell would benefit from receiving advice on how to handle his rivalry with Verstappen.

The Italian believes that the Mercedes driver should focus his efforts on beating Verstappen on track before engaging in further verbal exchanges with the Dutchman.

"It's like there's nobody sitting down with him and saying, 'George, sometimes less is more. Just say nothing, do your own job,'" Steiner said.

"And then, when you have got something to say because you beat the guy, pick your battle then. But as I said, if you cannot beat them, join them, and in the moment, just shut up and get on with it."

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