Max Verstappen had the last laugh as he brutally mocked Formula 1 rival George Russell following his crucial error at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The pair started on the front row together after reigniting their heated rivalry following a clash in final practice in Las Vegas, with Russell accusing Verstappen of acting like he is “bigger and better than everyone else”.

Despite the extra needle heading into Sunday’s race, Verstappen and Russell kept things clean as they spent most of the grand prix trading the lead in a pulsating event in the so-called entertainment capital of the world.

But Russell blew any chance of a victory when he made a critical error in the closing stages.

Verstappen and Russell clashed in final practice in Las Vegas

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Attempting to overtake Mercedes team-mate Andrea Kimi Antonelli on lap 48, Russell locked up and ran straight on before colliding with the barriers.

Although Russell was able to recover his car from the scene of the accident, he dropped down the order and ultimately finished a disappointing ninth place.

Verstappen could not hold back his laughter when he saw the incident unfolding in his mirrors.

“Ha ha well done! My god,” the four-time world champion said over team radio, to which he was informed: “OK Max, well he is still going.”

Verstappen went on to secure his fourth win of the season and his fourth victory in Las Vegas.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Max Verstappen looks to have consolidated P2 in the championship

The result has almost consolidated runner-up spot in the drivers’ championship for the Dutchman, who is 37 points clear of Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton in third.