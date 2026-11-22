New F1 championship standings after the Las Vegas Grand Prix
Updated F1 championship results after the Las Vegas Grand Prix in the United States.
Max Verstappen’s victory in a thrilling Las Vegas Grand Prix saw him strengthen his grip on second place in the 2026 Formula 1 world championship.
The four-time world champion is now on 304 points after his fourth win of the season in Las Vegas, putting him 37 points clear of Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton, who has moved up to third.
George Russell has slipped behind the seven-time world champion to P4 in the drivers’ standings. The Mercedes man is now level on points with McLaren’s Lando Norris in a tight fight over third place.
Charles Leclerc slips to sixth, 14 points behind Norris and 17 adrift of his Ferrari team-mate Hamilton.
In the constructors’ championship, Ferrari still looks on course to secure runner-up spot behind already-crowned champions Mercedes.
Red Bull is 77 points behind Ferrari in third, and nine ahead of fourth-placed McLaren.
A strong P5-P6 finish has seen Alpine close the gap to Racing Bulls in the battle for fifth spot, but Racing Bulls still lead by 27 points heading into the final two races.
F1 2026 drivers’ championship
|2026 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|C
|Andrea Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|9
|402
|2
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|4
|304
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1
|267
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|3
|264
|5
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|3
|264
|6
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1
|250
|7
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|0
|167
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|0
|122
|9
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|0
|89
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|52
|11
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|0
|38
|12
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|35
|13
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|0
|23
|14
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|0
|14
|15
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|0
|14
|16
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|0
|11
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|0
|7
|18
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|7
|19
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|0
|5
|20
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JAP
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|0
|1
|21
|Ryo Hirakawa
|JPN
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|0
|1
|22
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|0
|23
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|0
|0
|24
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|0
|0
|25
|Rafael Camara
|BRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|0
|0
F1 2026 constructors’ championship
|2026 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|C
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|12
|666
|2
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|2
|517
|3
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|4
|440
|4
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|3
|431
|5
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|0
|114
|6
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|87
|7
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|0
|31
|8
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|0
|28
|9
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|0
|16
|10
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|7
|11
|Cadillac F1 Team
|0
|0