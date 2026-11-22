Max Verstappen’s victory in a thrilling Las Vegas Grand Prix saw him strengthen his grip on second place in the 2026 Formula 1 world championship.

The four-time world champion is now on 304 points after his fourth win of the season in Las Vegas, putting him 37 points clear of Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton, who has moved up to third.

George Russell has slipped behind the seven-time world champion to P4 in the drivers’ standings. The Mercedes man is now level on points with McLaren’s Lando Norris in a tight fight over third place.

Charles Leclerc slips to sixth, 14 points behind Norris and 17 adrift of his Ferrari team-mate Hamilton.

Verstappen claimed his third win in Las Vegas

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In the constructors’ championship, Ferrari still looks on course to secure runner-up spot behind already-crowned champions Mercedes.

Red Bull is 77 points behind Ferrari in third, and nine ahead of fourth-placed McLaren.

A strong P5-P6 finish has seen Alpine close the gap to Racing Bulls in the battle for fifth spot, but Racing Bulls still lead by 27 points heading into the final two races.

F1 2026 drivers’ championship

2026 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Driver Nat. Team Wins Points C Andrea Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 9 402 2 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 4 304 3 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1 267 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 3 264 5 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 3 264 6 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1 250 7 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 0 167 8 Isack Hadjar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing 0 122 9 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 89 10 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 52 11 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 38 12 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 35 13 Oliver Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 0 23 14 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 0 14 15 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 0 14 16 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams F1 Team 0 11 17 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team 0 7 18 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 7 19 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 0 5 20 Yuki Tsunoda JAP Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 1 21 Ryo Hirakawa JPN TGR Haas F1 Team 0 1 22 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 0 23 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 0 0 24 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 0 0 25 Rafael Camara BRA TGR Haas F1 Team 0 0

F1 2026 constructors’ championship

2026 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Team Wins Points C Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 12 666 2 Scuderia Ferrari HP 2 517 3 Oracle Red Bull Racing 4 440 4 McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 3 431 5 Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 114 6 BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 87 7 TGR Haas F1 Team 0 31 8 Audi Revolut F1 Team 0 28 9 Atlassian Williams F1 Team 0 16 10 Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 7 11 Cadillac F1 Team 0 0

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