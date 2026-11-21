Max Verstappen says Red Bull “can’t fix” a mystery issue with its 2026 Formula 1 car, but refused to go into details about the exact nature of the problem.

Following on from issues he reported in Brazil last time out, Verstappen continued to be plagued by balance woes throughout practice at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Despite Red Bull’s RB22 being far from ideal to drive, the four-time world champion was still able to set the second-fastest time in qualifying.

“Already since Brazil I have some weird issues in the car and that continued this weekend. I'm just trying to get my head around how to deal with that for the remainder of the weekend,” explained Verstappen, who will start from pole position thanks to Andrea Kimi Antonelli’s grid penalty.

Verstappen would not go into details about the issues

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"That didn't make things easy in FP3, but I think in qualifying we managed to make it work.

When asked whether he could shed any more light on the issues he is facing, Verstappen quickly responded: “No.”

Verstappen remained tight-lipped about the sensitive problem he is dealing with when speaking to Dutch media after qualifying, though he did elaborate a little more.

"It's not a balance problem, I can tell you that. There's simply something wrong with the car, but we can't fix it right now,” he said.

"We know where the problem is coming from, but we can't solve it. It's now the second weekend in a row that it's been like this, but I can't say too much about it.

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Verstappen will start from pole position in Las Vegas

"It suddenly appeared in Brazil, yes, but that was already before the race. I had problems there throughout the entire weekend.”

Verstappen also confirmed it is not related to the “car degradation” complaints he had during the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend in July.

"It's something completely different from car degradation, but the feeling is simply not how I want it to be,” he added. “I can't say much more about it, because otherwise I'll start explaining things that I don't want to give away."