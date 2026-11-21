Max Verstappen has been handed a warning from the Formula 1 stewards for colliding with George Russell in final practice at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The third and final hour of practice running in Las Vegas was headlined by a tense clash between Verstappen and Russell.

Verstappen moved in front of Russell on the straight before the Mercedes driver charged down the inside of the Red Bull driver at Turn 14 to repass.

The pair made side-by-side contact as Russell muscled Verstappen off track.

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Verstappen was seen sticking his middle finger up at Russell, who described the incident as “fun and games”, as he overtook the Briton on the following lap.

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Despite deeming that Verstappen’s change of direction and braking was “unpredictable” and “fell below the standard of driving expected”, the Dutchman ultimately avoided a grid penalty.

“The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 3 (Max Verstappen), the driver of Car 63 (George Russell), team representatives and reviewed video, telemetry, team radio and in-car video evidence,” the stewards said.

“Both cars were approaching Turn 14, with Car 3 ahead of Car 63. Car 3 braked earlier than expected and changed direction under braking. Car 63, approaching from behind, moved to the left and attempted to overtake on the inside. During the manoeuvre, the front axle of Car 63 was ahead of the mirror of Car 3. The two cars subsequently made contact.

“During the hearing, the drivers also discussed the informal gentlemen's agreements concerning the preparation for a flying lap and the conduct expected between drivers in such situations.

Russell topped the final practice session in Las Vegas

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“The Stewards noted these explanations but considered that such informal understandings were of limited relevance to the assessment of the incident. The decisive considerations were the actual movements of both cars and their relative positions.

"The Stewards therefore examined the braking and change of direction of Car 3, the evasive manoeuvre and positioning of Car 63 and taking into account the applicable Driving Standards Guidelines.

"The Stewards considered that Car 3's change of direction under braking was unpredictable and contributed to the situation in which Car 63 had to move to the inside to avoid contact. While the Stewards did not consider the manoeuvre sufficiently serious to warrant a more severe penalty, they concluded that changing direction under braking in these circumstances fell below the standard of driving expected.

“Taking into account the circumstances of the incident, the Stewards determined that The Stewards a Driver Warning was appropriate.”

Verstappen was also noted for alleged erratic driving with Alpine’s Franco Colapinto but the stewards took no further action, noting there had been mitigating elements leading up to the incident, most notably that Verstappen experienced engine issues that affected his deployment.

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Williams’ Alex Albon was issued a reprimand after clashing with Verstappen’s Red Bull team-mate Isack Hadjar in a separate incident.