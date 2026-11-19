Max Verstappen says he trusts Formula 1 bosses to “make the right call” over racing in the Middle East despite the ongoing conflict in the region.

F1 is pressing ahead with its plans to conclude the 2026 season in Qatar on 27-29 November and Abu Dhabi on 4-6 December, having last week told Imola to stand down preparations for a contingency race.

Verstappen, who previously admitted that he would prefer not to travel to the Middle East, has changed his stance ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

"I trust F1 and FIA to make the right call on that, right?” Verstappen told media in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

F1 is pressing ahead with plans to race in Qatar and Abu Dhabi

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"I don't have all the intel. I'm not an officer. I just hope that they make the right call on that. And that's all that you can rely on, really.

"They also send over their findings and understanding. So I trust them.”

Iran targeted a US military base in Bahrain with a drone attack last weekend amid the ongoing war between the United States/Israel and Iran, while Houthi rebels in Yemen continue to attack Saudi Arabia in a separate conflict.

There have been no notable incidents in either Qatar or Abu Dhabi lately and MotoGP recently went ahead with its race in Qatar despite Yamaha’s withdrawal and rider concerns about security.

Mercedes driver George Russell, a director of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association (GPDA), insisted he is not concerned about racing in the Middle East.

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George Russell insists he has no concerns

"We're [the GPDA] not involved because it's way above our heads, and the truth is, we will be going if nothing is escalated,” he said. "F1 is not making those decisions, it's the people in the high powers of politics.

“I trust in Formula 1. I'm not concerned. I know a lot of people who live in the region, and they say pretty bluntly, 'we're living there with our families, and if we didn't feel safe, we wouldn't be.’ They feel safe as it is, and I'm sure and I hope everything will be ok."

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc said: ”It's a situation that is kind of tricky. At the same, I feel like we are up to date with whatever is organised, and I guess that on our side we have to trust the process, and that's what I'll do.

"I'm sure the FIA is taking everything seriously to make sure that everybody is safe. It's in the best interest of absolutely everyone.

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"So, yeah, me as a driver, I'll just trust that process, and be in Qatar if it's safe to be there.”

Lando Norris revealed he is planning to attend a friend’s wedding in Bahrain before the races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

"I have my friend's wedding in Bahrain next week, so I was planning on going there and then going on to Qatar and then Abu Dhabi," the 2025 world champion and McLaren driver said.

"But it's not about me. It's a lot more people. It's the fans, it's the team personnel, so the question is for them, more than I would say it is for myself."