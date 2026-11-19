Charles Leclerc has spoken out about the FIA’s decision to ban a journalist for a column he wrote criticising the Ferrari Formula 1 driver.

The Daily Mail’s F1 correspondent Jonathan McEvoy has had his media pass revoked, meaning he will not be able to attend the final three races of the 2026 season, including this weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

McEvoy described Leclerc as a “sneaky little b*****d” in an opinion column reflecting on the fallout of his opening-lap clash with Ferrari team-mate Lewis Hamilton at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

In a follow-up piece confirming that his accreditation was being rescinded, McEvoy claimed that Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur had “grassed” on him and used derogatory language when referring to the Frenchman. McEvoy also insisted that the reference to Leclerc was a “light-hearted” and “joshing” comment.

Charles Leclerc was criticised in the opinion column

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Speaking to media in Las Vegas, Leclerc addressed the controversy.

"I was quite surprised by the choice of words when I saw the article. Then on the sanction itself, obviously, I've got absolutely nothing to do with it, and I don't have much to say about it,” the Monegasque said.

“As a Formula 1 driver, I think we are used to this kind of criticism in general and to critics, and it's definitely the job of journalists to kind of ask the bad questions and do some of the tough headlines sometimes.

"But I was surprised with the choice of words.”

The Daily Mail criticised the FIA’s “draconian” decision to ban its veteran correspondent and announced a boycott of F1 coverage for the final three races.

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Leclerc in the Las Vegas paddock on media day

“The Daily Mail will boycott Formula One after motor racing correspondent Jonathan McEvoy was handed a draconian ban for the rest of the season by the sport’s governing body,” a statement by the British newspaper read.

“There will be no reporting on races or press conferences for the final three races of the 2026 season in the wake of the remarkable decision to revoke our reporter’s accreditation over an article criticising Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc."

The Daily Mail’s Head of Sport Chris Dean said: “We are in dangerous territory when the FIA react in such a heavy-handed way to some mild and fair criticism of one driver.

“Jonathan McEvoy is a fearless and first-rate journalist who takes readers behind the curtain of F1’s shiny exterior. The FIA should reinstate his accreditation immediately.”

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