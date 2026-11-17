Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has been announced as the new global ambassador for AG1.

AG1 is an American health company that focuses on daily dietary supplements designed to support energy, immunity and digestion.

On the eve of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, AG1 confirmed a new partnership with Hamilton that will see the Ferrari driver become its newest Global Ambassador.

AG1 says that the partnership builds on a relationship that has already spanned more than five years, with Hamilton incorporating the brand into his morning routine.

Lewis Hamilton has been announced as global ambassador for AG1

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The announcement comes as AG1 launches a new product - AG1 Energy+, which builds on the brand’s clinically-backed AG1 formula with 100mg of plant-based caffeine and 90mg of L-Theanine to “deliver calm, focused energy”.

AG1 Energy+ will launch in a new mango and pineapple flavour.

According to AG1, the key benefits of the product include:

Fast-acting, focused energy: Adds 100mg of plant-based caffeine to help you feel alert and focused,* paired with 90mg of L-theanine, an amino acid found naturally in tea plants.

Energy without the crash: Combines caffeine with vitamin C, B vitamins and magnesium to support steady energy without the crash.**

Mental performance: Combines caffeine for alertness and concentration* with pantothenic acid for mental performance** to help you stay sharp throughout demanding days.

Foundational nutrition: Built on AG1's core supplement blend of vitamins, minerals, bacterial cultures and other whole food sourced ingredients to support immune defence, digestion and more.

Lewis Hamilton poses with AG1 Energy+

“People want mental focus and energy that is nutritious. AG1 Energy+ gives our customers a single-step way to combine energy and focus benefits with their daily nutrition support,” said AG1 CEO Kat Cole.

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It marks the latest global brand ambassador role for 41-year-old Hamilton, who also works with lululemon, Dior, and CFI. He was previously a global brand ambassador for Tommy Hilfiger.