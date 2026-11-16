Max Verstappen loses F1 champion mechanic to another racing series

A key Max Verstappen mechanic is leaving Red Bull

Verstappen mechanic is leaving Red Bull
Verstappen mechanic is leaving Red Bull
© XPB Images

Key Max Verstappen mechanic, Jon Caller, has announced he is leaving Red Bull to take on a role with Ford in the World Endurance Championship.

Caller has been working in Formula 1 for the last 10 years and joined Red Bull in 2018 as a gearbox technician.

He was promoted to the role of No.2 mechanic in the race team in January of 2022, before becoming the No.1 mechanic on Verstappen’s side of the Red Bull garage.

During his time with Red Bull, he has been part of Verstappen’s four world titles and the two constructors’ crowns the team won in that period.

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Mechanic to join Ford Hypercar programme

Caller announced on his social media channels that he will be departing Red Bull to join its current powertrain partner, Ford, in the World Endurance Championship.

“The time has finally come to wave goodbye to F1,” he wrote.

“10 years, four drivers and two constructors championships later… I’ll miss the cars, destinations and glamour, but mostly I will miss the people who made it so fun.

“Made some friends for life and got some stories I will remember forever.

Verstappen has won two of the three races in Las Vegas
Verstappen has won two of the three races in Las Vegas

“Now on to another exciting chapter with Ford coming back into top-level endurance racing, so more exciting times ahead.”

The Ford project will feature ex-F1 racer Logan Sargeant, as well as Mike Rockenfeller, Sebastian Priaulx, Matt Campbell, Tom Blomqvist and Nick Yelloly.

Verstappen’s recent Red Bull contract extension will keep him linked to Ford until the end of the decade.

He has repeatedly expressed an interest in competing at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

More team changes for Verstappen

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
© XPB Images

The news of Caller departing Red Bull for Ford’s Hypercar programme comes as Verstappen changes race engineer for 2027.

His long-time partnership with Gianpiero Lambiase will conclude at the end of the year, as he heads for a role at McLaren.

Verstappen will work with Tom Hart from 2027, and has already done so at the US and Brazilian GPs.

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Max Verstappen
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Max Verstappen loses F1 champion mechanic to another racing series
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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