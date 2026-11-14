FIA boss looking to make controversial change to presidency rule

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem is reportedly wanting to end the age limits for office holders in motorsport’s governing body.

The controversial move would come six months after Ben Sulayem ditched the previous four-year term limits for people in leadership posts across the organisation.

Now, Ben Sulayem is pushing to scrap the rule that prevents anyone over the age of 75 from standing as part of a presidential team, according to a report by BBC Sport.

The move has been proposed for approval at next month’s FIA General Assembly. According to the BBC, it argues that "age limits could restrict the number of qualified candidates eligible for election by the competent bodies, in particular individuals whose experience and expertise could be of benefit to the FIA".

Ben Sulayem has served as FIA president since 2021

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If successful, Ben Sulayem, who is 65, would in theory be able to remain FIA president for life.

The FIA age limit was raised to 75 in 2024, having previously been imposed at 70 in 2023, during Ben Sulayem’s first presidential term.

Ben Sulayem was re-elected unopposed for a second four-year term in December last year.

Asked why the FIA had changed its stance on age limits, a spokesperson told BBC Sport: "The proposal to remove age limits for FIA officeholders brings the FIA in line with organisations such as the BBC, whose chairman is 74.

”It was approved by the world councils for submission in line with the process set out in the FIA statutes, and will only take effect if the general assembly votes in favour.

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"An age limit excludes candidates solely on the basis of their date of birth, regardless of their experience, expertise, or ability to contribute.

"Ultimately, the competent FIA bodies will retain full authority to elect the officeholders they deem appropriate."